Read full article on original website
Related
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Ex-Cal, NFL Star Nnamdi Asomugha Praised for Netflix Movie Role
Former Golden Bears defensive back gets good reviews playing a detective in ‘The Good Nurse’
38 Then & Now Pictures Of Famous Celeb Children From Li'l Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ On Netflix, About A Teenager Who Fights Against His Evil Witch Heritage
Which supernatural being do you like seeing shows about? Vampires or witches? They all seem to have their own “rules of the road”, but it does seem that witches can be more varied and give writers more story possibilities than vampires (after all, that pesky “sunlight burns us” thing is a problem for the bloodsuckers). A new Netflix series features a young witch who has to fight the dark side of his DNA, while fending off enemies he didn’t even know he had. THE BASTARD SON & THE DEVIL HIMSELF: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Two people driving in a...
Will Sharpe Checks In for ‘White Lotus’ Season Two
With all of the acclaim and accolades that accompanied the first season of “The White Lotus,” what actor would pass up the opportunity to check into The White Lotus Sicily? Will Sharpe was already a fan of the show when the opportunity to audition for its second season came his way. He had been behind the camera for his previous project “Landscapers,” which Sharpe directed and cowrote for HBO and Sky Atlantic. Watching his stars — Olivia Colman and David Thewlis — at work left him eager to get back on screen himself. “I was excited when the message came in...
Empire State Building will look spooktacular during special Halloween lightshow
The Empire State Building will also be all dressed up on Halloween, but with lights. See pumpkins, witches, and other spooky-themed images displayed on the buildings façade this Halloween.
Comments / 0