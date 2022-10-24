ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Stream It Or Skip It: 'The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself' On Netflix, About A Teenager Who Fights Against His Evil Witch Heritage

Which supernatural being do you like seeing shows about? Vampires or witches? They all seem to have their own “rules of the road”, but it does seem that witches can be more varied and give writers more story possibilities than vampires (after all, that pesky “sunlight burns us” thing is a problem for the bloodsuckers). A new Netflix series features a young witch who has to fight the dark side of his DNA, while fending off enemies he didn’t even know he had. THE BASTARD SON & THE DEVIL HIMSELF: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Two people driving in a...
Will Sharpe Checks In for 'White Lotus' Season Two

With all of the acclaim and accolades that accompanied the first season of “The White Lotus,” what actor would pass up the opportunity to check into The White Lotus Sicily? Will Sharpe was already a fan of the show when the opportunity to audition for its second season came his way. He had been behind the camera for his previous project “Landscapers,” which Sharpe directed and cowrote for HBO and Sky Atlantic. Watching his stars — Olivia Colman and David Thewlis — at work left him eager to get back on screen himself. “I was excited when the message came in...

