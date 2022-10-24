Read full article on original website
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’
UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
Anderson Silva releases statement regarding reports he’d been knocked out in sparring
Anderson Silva wants his fans to know he wasn’t knocked out in sparring as a recent interview with MMA Weekly implied. Silva is set to face Jake Paul in a boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Arizona on October 29th. The betting community already has Paul a slight -180 favorite to Silva’s +150 dog, mainly due to ‘The Spider’ being 47 years old. Getting knocked out twice in training wouldn’t improve Anderson’s chances.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘dropped’ first by opponent weighing 398 pounds
World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Deontay Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees further footage emerge of a possible knockdown even earlier in his career. Hot on the heels of allegations Wilder went down against Harry Sconiers and...
BoxingNews24.com
It was “unfair” for Crawford to expect Haymon to guarantee money for Spence fight says Bob Arum
By Chris Williams: Bob Arum says it was “unfair” of Terence Crawford to expect manager Al Haymon to put up a major guarantee for his purse for the Errol Spence Jr fight because he doesn’t work with him. Haymon is Spence’s manager/adviser, not Crawford, so it made...
Dana White confirms that Conor McGregor will require 6 months of USADA drug testing before returning to the Octagon
UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor will require 6 months of USADA drug testing before returning to the Octagon. McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought since July of 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) at UFC 264. The 34-year-old Irishman broke his leg during the fight and had to be operated on to repair fractures to both his tibia and fibula.
worldboxingnews.net
Tommy Morrison’s heavy-handed sons at crossroads after setbacks
The hard-hitting heavyweight boxing sons of Tommy Morrison had a year to forget between the end of 2021 and 2022, respectively. World Boxing News has purposefully tracked the progress of Trey Lippe Morrison, 33, and 32-year-old Kenzie Witt Morrison for the past eight years. Both decided to give professional boxing...
Conor McGregor looks ripped as he’s put through sweaty workout in custom £80k Patek Philippe watch ahead of UFC return
CONOR MCGREGOR has been pictured looking ripped as he endured a tough workout while wearing an expensive Patek Philippe watch. The UFC star is not expected to return to the octagon until 2023 but that has not stopped him putting the hours in at the gym. He is currently pre-occupied...
worldboxingnews.net
Knocked down or knocked out, Jake Paul has picked another dud
Jake Paul picked another dud to share a ring with after it emerged that his 47-year-old opponent got planted more than once in sparring. The YouTuber is going up against UFC legend Anderson Silva this weekend in what now seems to be strategic boxing move number six. Paul aims to...
Daniel Cormier says Petr Yan is so upset with his split decision loss to Sean O’Malley that he may leave UFC
Daniel Cormier has suggested that Petr Yan is considering leaving the UFC following his recent string of bad luck in the Octagon. In addition to controversial back-to-back defeats against Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan has now dropped a split decision loss to Sean O’Malley. Their UFC 280 contest made for...
BoxingNews24.com
Ramirez given a “good shot” of beating Bivol by Bob Arum
By Robert Segal: Bob Arum is giving his former fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez a “good shot” of defeating Dmitry Bivol on November 5th. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) defends his WBA light heavyweight title against mandatory Ramirez on DAZN at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, in UAE. Ramirez...
BoxingNews24.com
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez must happen
By Robert Segal: David Benavidez needs to exhaust every effort possible to make a fight against Caleb Plant to help increase his chances of getting the chance to battle Canelo Alvarez. Without getting a major belt under his belt at 168 to lure Canelo into fighting him, Benavidez (26-0, 23...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank
By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
BoxingNews24.com
WBC president confirms Wilder vs. Ruiz to be sanctioned on Nov.8th
By Allan Fox: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed today that the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr final heavyweight title eliminator would be sanctioned in the WBC’s November 8th convention. Wilder has already said that he’s willing to fight Ruiz Jr in a WBC eliminator. The only thing that...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius – PPV numbers: Around 75,000 buys
By San Volz: Deontay Wilder’s comeback fight against Robert Helenius pulled in around 75,000 PPV buys for their October 15th contest on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wilder knocked out the hapless 38-year-old Helenius in the first round, so the fans didn’t get...
BoxingNews24.com
Adrien Broner says he signed 8-figures with BLK Prime for 12 month deal
By Chris Williams: Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner has hit a gusher, saying that he was given a massive eight-figure [$10 million], three-fight “guaranteed” deal for 12 months with BLK Prime. What’s troubling about this deal is that Broner hasn’t fought three times since 2015, and it’s...
BoxingNews24.com
Keith Thurman is Errol Spence’s next mandatory says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman
By Chris Williams: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed on Wednesday that Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman is IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr’s next mandatory that is due for his three belts. This means that Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) will need to face ‘One Time’ Thurman (30-1, 22...
BoxingNews24.com
BLK Prime’s Signing Of Adrien Broner Could Persuade Other Boxers
By Vince Dwriter: Approximately one week ago, the majority of the boxing community wasn’t aware of the existence of a company known as BLK Prime, but now the new player in the fight game has made headlines by striking deals with a man who is at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings, and another man who is a former world champion in four different weight classes.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez battles Jose Pedraza on December 10th in New York
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) fights Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round bout in the main event on December 10th in a clash at 140 on ESPN and ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York. Teofimo, 25, is taking a risky fight in taking...
