ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Towson baseball player with diabetes lands NIL deal with hopes of inspiring others

By Alex Glaze
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qH6Is_0ikwWX0w00

Towson baseball player with diabetes lands NIL deal with hopes of inspiring others 02:10

BALTIMORE -- Bryce Frederick, a Division I baseball player at Towson University, battles with diabetes.

It's vitally important for the sophomore infielder to continuously monitor his glucose.

Now, there is a name, image and likeness program designed for players like Frederick, who have diabetes.

Dexcom – the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes – launched Dexcom U.

It's the first-ever NIL program that celebrates college athletes with diabetes.

Frederick is one of 14 student-athletes across the country to be a part of this program, which shows younger athletes battling diabetes that it is possible to achieve your dreams despite a diagnosis.

"It's almost, when you look at it in a baseball analogy, you really go pitch to pitch or at bat to at bat," Frederick said. "You can't get caught up in things that have happened or things that are happening."

So, it makes sense that back in 2015, before Frederick's freshman year of high school, he made an eight-year plan.

He wrote down things he wanted to achieve on the baseball field

"Start for varsity for all four years," he said.

And off the baseball field, he wanted to be the best person he could.

"Take nothing for granted, even though it is easier said than done," Frederick said.

However, as we all know, sometimes things happen that you just can't plan for.

In 2018, Frederick was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

It can be managed, but there is no cure.

"It changed my whole life," Frederick said. "But I've never really sat and reflected on misfortune. It's been opportunity, I think."

Frederick now has a NIL deal with Dexcom, which develops continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management.

He posts about Dexcom's products on social media in exchange for free products, including sensors that help him on the baseball field for Towson university.

"This is a Dexcom g-6 sensor," Frederick said. "Pull these stickers off, snap that little orange piece off right there, and just put it in."

Frederick's diagnosis presented others with opportunities - the chance to connect with a community of people who are going through the same thing.

"There's a certain amount of people that don't feel like playing sports anymore or doing what they typically do after a diagnosis," Frederick said. "To find ways to make it possible for those people is super important. People just want to know that other people are in this together."

Battling diabetes wasn't in Frederick's plan. But he hasn't let that diagnosis alter any of those goals he wrote down in 2015.

He's just taking life one pitch at a time.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews shared on social media he is an athlete that battles diabetes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupmag.com

Meet Malani Martin of Annapolis Area Christian School

Playing for the Maryland Juniors Volleyball Club means so much to Malani Martin. As a member of the team, Martin has developed into an elite player and raised her profile by competing in USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships in Las Vegas and Indianapolis. Unfortunately, Martin missed this past season—which...
SEVERN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens get ready to square off with Brady and the Buccaneers on Thursday

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens' road trip to Tampa will be a "time travel" journey for a number of young Ravens players who will be on the field with legendary quarterback Tom Brady for the first time.Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion. The 45-year-old started his NFL career when many of the Ravens were babies or yet to be born.But Brady's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, look nothing like the Super Bowl champions they were a couple of seasons ago.They rank near the bottom of the league in scoring and Brady is on pace to have the least productive season...
BALTIMORE, MD
beckersasc.com

Johns Hopkins ASCs to remain in CareFirst BCBS network

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has reached an agreement with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to keep its ASCs in the CareFirst network. Johns Hopkins' ASCs, physicians, nurses and caregivers will all remain in the network, according to an Oct. 26 report on the system's website. In a letter to the Johns Hopkins...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore’s Topgolf will officially welcome its first players this Friday

Get ready to hit the green, because Baltimore’s Topgolf will finally open for business this Friday. The three-level modernized driving range will feature 90 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays and three indoor swing suites with a virtual simulation golfing experience. Located at Stockholm and Warner streets in South Baltimore, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Morgan State leaders say improvements, diversity are behind new enrollment record

BALTIMORE -- It's an exciting time to be a part of Morgan State University, and enrollment is proving that to be true.Maryland's largest Historically Black College and University continues its growth.For the second year in a row, Morgan State set a new enrollment record.School leaders are pointing to the various multi-million-dollar improvement projects on campus is one of the reasons."It's like everyone wants to be here right now and it's great to see," freshman Fauziyah Isola told WJZ.This year, the historically Black institution surpassed 9,100, representing a 7.5% increase to the university's total student count. School leaders say they are doing...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens rookies spooked at Bennett's Curse Haunted House

BALTIMORE - Crashing into large, professional athletes isn't scary for Ravens rookies Kyle Hamilton and Pepe Williams.However, putting them in a dark room with zombies and monsters jumping out at them, is another story.Hamilton and Williams thought their toughness was going to carry them through Bennett's Curse Haunted House in Dundalk."We are going to try and make it out alive. Pepe says he is not going to jump," Hamilton said.Then they went inside.Spooked and frightened, Hamilton and Williams strutted around the maze with ghosts, zombies and monsters startling them."I don't know if we're going to make it, man," Williams said.The Ravens rookie were relieved to escape the haunted house,"It was just too dark in there for me," Williams said. "I never thought I'd see the sun shine again." For more information on Bennett's Haunted House, visit its website.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Edwards, running game were key for Ravens against Browns

BALTIMORE (AP) — Roughly 21 months since he last played in a game that counted, Gus Edwards was on the field for the Baltimore Ravens.Then he was in the end zone."It always feels like a release," he said. "You work hard all week, you go over the same plays all week, and you envision everything being a touchdown. It always feels like a release, but this one was special for me coming off the injury. Like I said — and I'm going to keep saying it — it's a blessing, it's a blessing."Edwards missed all of last season following a...
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL

Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland's test scores show troubling trend in math and reading proficiency

BALTIMORE -- Education assessments released Monday show the majority of Maryland's fourth-grade students and eighth-grade students were not proficient in math and reading as of last year.Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises said Monday that the assessments were disappointing but "not a surprise.""We've got to give more attention to math and we are adjusting accordingly," Santelises said.Dr. Peggy Carr of the National Center for Education Statistics called declines across the board nationwide a "national trend."But none of the declines are worse than eighth-grade math.The assessment is paired with teacher surveys at Carr's press briefing at the National Press Club...
MARYLAND STATE
insideradio.com

WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.

Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pharrell, Ray Lewis part of group announcing big plans for newly-named CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE -- A star-studded cast helped announce the new name of the CFG Bank Arena, formerly known as Royal Farms Arena. Musician Pharrell Williams -- a 13-time Grammy-award winner -- Ravens legend Ray Lewis and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined developer Oak View Group in downtown Baltimore Monday afternoon.But first, the mayor and other officials took a sneak peak inside the arena, which is getting an all-around rejuvenation."It's awesome," Mayor Scott said. "We knew the girl had good bones, now we're just rejuvenating everything."  Royal Farm's naming rights at the arena expired at the end of May. The development company referred...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Discussing who the ghost of Middleton Tavern might be

Hi Everyone!Today's location for our " Creepiest/Most Haunted Place" week was a return to an old haunt of mine. (And YES that was a cheap gag, but totally a true statement!) Back in the 80s, in my young and carefree days, I spent a lot of time in Annapolis, and mostly at my friend Jerry Hardesty's places, Carrols Creek Café over in Eastport and the Middleton Tavern on the square downtown. It is one of the oldest buildings in Annapolis, and easily the first building in town to serve as a bar/restaurant. Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Monroe and other legendary names stopped by...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Just be kind': Family uses scholarship to memorialize woman who died of suicide

BALTIMORE -- Family of a former student at Mt. Carmel High School is keeping her memory alive two years after she took her own life.October is National Suicide Prevention Month.In 2020, more than 46,000 Americans took their own life which accounts for one person every 11 minutes.For Katie Klein, she embodied the spirit of Mt. Carmel High School.After she took her life in 2020, it has been her mother's mission to share her story,On June 7, 2020, Tina King was running morning errands when she got that call that no parent wants to hear."My daughter told me that the door...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy