The Boys and Girls Club hosts another annual night of scares with the Haunted Forest. This year, the forest will be located on Kiwanis fairgrounds to offer a lot more room for parking as well as a whole new trail to accommodate larger groups of people. “It’s pretty scary,” said Travis Brickey, a member of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls club. “It’s not for young children by any means. Even though it’s benefiting the boys and girls club, it’s definitely not a kids thing. Typically we say ages 10 plus, but it’s very scary.”

STATESBORO, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO