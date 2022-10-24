Read full article on original website
Related
Friday is your last chance to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
Friday, October 28, 2022 is the last day to purchase chicken dinner plates to support Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH). The plates are $10 each and the proceeds support OAH’s operations. They will be cooking the chickens’ for lunch on Friday, November 4th. You can pick up your plates between...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With Halloween on Monday and Pride starting Thursday night, this weekend is sure to be a blast in Savannah. Keeping that in mind, here is a list of 10 events happening in Savannah this weekend. Savannah Spooky Spectacular! Free Variety Performance When: Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Where: Savannah Culture […]
Portal citizens to celebrate Turpentine Festival on Saturday after cancelling two years
The 41st Catface Turpentine Festival will be held in Portal, Georgia, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after the original date of Oct. 1 was delayed due to Hurricane Ian and a two-year cancellation during the high spread of COVID-19. “Two years we had to shut down because of COVID, and...
Scare on the Square kicks off Halloween fun Saturday
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will hosted the 13th annual Party Impressions Scare on the Square event on Saturday in downtown Statesboro. The fun began at the Party Impressions Scare on the Square CandyLand game in the Georgia Southern BIG alley at 58 East Main Street. Children played the game and received candy while engaging in fun activities.
Food is Family: Tsang carrying on family tradition in the Boro
If you’re on social media, then you’re likely familiar with Adam Tsang. He’s a local entrepreneur who has his hands in multiple ventures around town — The Saucy Shrimp, Soyumi Asian Kitchen, Two Fly Guys Media, PEP Public Relations (Peppr), and the Whiskey Grail. Just to name a few. Whew. And he documents much of it on his Instagram, TikTok, and podcast.
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Experiences In Savannah Related To ‘Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil’
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, a 1994 bestseller book by John Berendt and a big-screen movie directed by Clint Eastwood in 1997, has made Savannah a number-one travel destination. Whether you believe Jim Williams’ killing of his young lover, Danny Hansford, was murder or self-defense, the case made the book a best-seller and is still bringing visitors to Savannah. Strangely enough, Williams was a big force in the restoration of a decaying historic Savannah during his lifetime. Here are some places you can visit or tour related to Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.
thegeorgeanne.com
Take a Walk in Statesboro’s Haunted Forest
The Boys and Girls Club hosts another annual night of scares with the Haunted Forest. This year, the forest will be located on Kiwanis fairgrounds to offer a lot more room for parking as well as a whole new trail to accommodate larger groups of people. “It’s pretty scary,” said Travis Brickey, a member of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls club. “It’s not for young children by any means. Even though it’s benefiting the boys and girls club, it’s definitely not a kids thing. Typically we say ages 10 plus, but it’s very scary.”
WJCL
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The South Georgia State Fair returns October 27 through November 6. The 11-days of fun is once again organized and presented by the Exchange Club of Savannah. All the exciting rides, thrilling games, fantastic food and entertaining shows and exhibits will take place at 105 Fort...
Massive project underway to install fiber lines locally
WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A massive project is underway to install fiber lines underground in several communities in the Coastal Empire. Clearwave Fiber has installed roughly 30 miles of fiber lines in the greater Savannah area so far this year, and the company plans to put in about 15 more miles over the next […]
45th annual East Georgia Marching Band Championships this weekend at SHS
The Statesboro High School Band will host its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition this Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at the SHS football stadium. The event will start at noon, and gates will open to the public at 11am. Tickets are $10 for school-aged and older, payable by both cash and card at the gate. There is a 5% convenience fee added for card payments at both the ticket booth and concessions stand.
Annual Botanic Garden Fall Plant Sale is this weekend
This year’s Fall Plant Sale at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern will be Saturday, October 29, from 9am to 2pm, and Sunday, October 30, from noon to 4pm. You can begin browsing the inventory of plants ahead of the sale by clicking here, though offerings will vary based upon what the growers have available. The Garden staff suggests that you come early for the best selection.
TravelCenters of America cuts ribbon on Statesboro Travel Center
Leaders from Statesboro and Bulloch County joined TravelCenters of America leadership in cutting the ribbon on the new Statesboro Travel Center on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The TA Express opened earlier this month in the newly renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park located at Hwy. 301 South and Interstate 16. Even...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s 520 Wings to open 3rd Location
There is some stiff competition out there right now, but for a long time, these were in the running for best chicken wing in Savannah. Their popularity certainly cannot be questioned. Now you will have a new spot to grab some grub from 520 Wings. Owner Gary Gordon confirmed a...
Southern Gateway to be renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park
Roy Thompson, Chair of the Bulloch County Commission announced the renaming of the Southern Gateway Commerce Park to the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park. Thompson made this announcement on Monday evening at the inaugural Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Region and Business Expo held at GS J.I. Clements Stadium.
wtoc.com
Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
Take a spooky spin down Aldred Hill Road this Halloween
The Baumann family of Aldred Hill Road in Statesboro has a super spooky display for you and your family to enjoy this Halloween season. This has become a family tradition for the Baumanns over the last several years, and last year alone, they welcomed more than 200 little ghosts and goblins for trick-or-treating on Halloween night.
Get ready to break things at this Savannah rage room
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready to break into a whole new world of fun at Smithereens—Savannah’s first and only rage room. What is a rage room? It’s a place where you can go to let off some steam by breaking things! For example, at Smithereens you can suit up and take down a box […]
wtoc.com
Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway. Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022. Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville,...
Matt Hube presents the History of the Bulloch County Courthouse
Statesboro attorney and Bulloch County Historical Society board member, Matt Hube, presented the monthly program for the Bulloch County Historical Society on the History of the Bulloch County Courthouse. According to Hube’s presentation Bulloch County was formed in 1796. Since the formation there have been four courthouse structures in Statesboro...
Scare on the Square brings family fun to Downtown Statesboro Saturday
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will host the 13th annual Party Impressions Scare on the Square event on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on East Main Street. Scare on the Square is a FREE event for the entire community to enjoy. The fun begins at...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0