Nationally ranked squads challenge Arkansas for SEC title
OXFORD, Ms. – Two-time defending champion Arkansas aims for another SEC title in cross country this Friday on the Ole Miss Golf Course among a field that includes strong challengers for the league trophy from a pair of nationally ranked teams in Alabama and Tennessee. “We’re not the favorite...
Scotty Thurman Jr.
University of Arkansas, 2016, B.S. in Business Administration of Information Systems; Minors in Marketing and African American Studies. University of Arkansas, 2018, M.S. in Operations Management. Did You Know.. Scotty was a member of the Razorback football team … He played wide receiver and earned a full scholarship in 2014-15...
Purchase Your Women’s Basketball Tickets Today
Head coach Mike Neighbors is in his sixth season at the helm of leading the Arkansas women’s basketball team and would love to see more attendance records being broken at Bud Walton Arena. Single game tickets are now on sale and season tickets are still available to be purchased.
Clay Henry: Staying Cool The Mission For Eric Musselman, Hogs
When Bo Mattingly approached me last spring about Hogs+ opportunities, one of the first projects that I pitched was to attend an Eric Musselman basketball practice with Jim Counce. Most realize that Counce played at Arkansas for Eddie Sutton’s 1978 Final Four team. They also may realize that he’s a...
Walsh on Julius Erving Award Watch List
FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas freshman Jordan Walsh was named to the 20-person watch list for the 2023 Julius Erving Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in...
Smith on Jerry West Award Watch List
FAYETTEVILLE – University of Arkansas shooting guard Nick Smith Jr., was named to the 20-person watch list for the 2023 Jerry West Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today. Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry...
Muss: Embracing Expectations
Eric Musselman is doing things at Arkansas that Razorback fans haven’t seen in quite some time. He’s been to back-to-back Elite Eights and already has two wins over No. 1-ranked teams. And as Musselman enters the fourth year of his Arkansas tenure, expectations are sky high. Fans care...
Episode 180: Muss - Embracing Expectations
Eric Musselman is doing things at Arkansas that Razorback fans haven’t seen in quite some time. He’s been to back-to-back Elite Eights and already has two wins over No. 1-ranked teams. And as Musselman enters the fourth year of his Arkansas tenure, expectations are sky high. Fans care about seeing a winner, and the Head Hog embraces it. Beyond the on-court success, there’s a freshman class ranked as one of the best in the country. Winning leads to more winning, and people are noticing. Now all that’s left is to keep the moment going. Arkansas and Musselman have their sights set on another deep run in March.
#10 Arkansas Downs Rogers State, 83-49
FAYETTEVILLE – Joseph Pinion scored a game-high 15 points off the bench and Trevon Brazile added 11 points to lead #10 Arkansas to an 83-49 exhibition win over Rogers State Monday night at Bud Walton Arena. Nick Smith Jr., scored the first seven points of the game, but Rogers...
