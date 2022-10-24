ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-Year-Old Utah Boy Hospitalized After Getting Attacked by Husky

A 5-year-old boy is currently being hospitalized after he was mauled by a husky while out riding his bike last week.

While speaking to local Utah station KSL TV, Mason Mihlberger recalled the terrifying experience with the husky. “I almost died because he bit me in the cheek. He was dragging me all around, but my mom and dad came.”

Mason’s mother, Tori Mihlberger stated that if she and her husband weren’t there, Mason would have died. “He went for his throat,” she said about the husky. “He has bite marks on his throat.”

KSL TV reports that Mason was outside riding his bike when he was attacked by the husky. Upon hearing their son’s screams, Mason’s parents and neighbors immediately responded. His mother said she ended up kicking the dog several times to get to her then badly injured son.

“I don’t think I’ll ever forget that,” Tori said. “All I can think about is looking down the road and seeing him look up at me and reaching out to me as if saying, ‘help me mom’ and the dog not letting go.”

Following the husky attack, Mason was flown to Utah’s Primary Children’s Hospital. He underwent reconstructive surgery on both his ear and face. “They had to stitch his face in layers,” Tori explained. “Every layer of the tissue has a layer of stitches.”

While his mother said a skin graft was required for his badly damaged ear, Mason said he feels brave for how he handled the husky attack. However, he admitted he was afraid of falling out of the medical helicopter. “I punched him in the face as hard as I can. It was good that I smashed on the freaking road.”

5-Year-Old Boy’s Mother Said He Loves Animals & Would Not Do Anything to Provoke the Husky Attack

Meanwhile, Tori spoke about her son’s love for animals and how he would not do anything to provoke the husky to attack.

“His eyes were locked on Mason,” Tori said about the husky. “As I came up, the dog was dragging him across the road, just throwing him around like a rag dog. I don’t know why but that dog wanted to kill my son.”

Tori then shared that she kicked the husky twice and the third time as hard as she could when it yelped. It then backed away enough for her to pick up Mason. She said the dog then kept following them and trying to corner her husband as well as nipped at Mason. Eventually, they were able to grab the dog, get on top of it, and hold it down. Although it had a collar, there were no tags.

Mason endured between 2,000 and 3,000 stitches. He also has more surgery in the months ahead.

