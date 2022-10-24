Executives at Credit Suisse announced their corporate restructuring plan, in conjunction with a disappointing third-quarter earnings report. The Swiss lender, which has been plagued by scandals and unprofitable business ventures in recent years, said it lost far more money than analysts expected in the third quarter, as it embarked on a revamp that will include cleaving its investment division into an independent unit under the revived CS First Boston brand, and raising billions of dollars through stock sales.

