Read full article on original website
Related
Investopedia
Facebook (Meta) Likely Faced Weak Advertising Demand
Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $1.87 versus $3.22 in Q3 FY 2021. "Family monthly active people," a measure of traffic on Meta's social networks, is expected to have increased 3.4% from the year-ago quarter, to just over 3.7 billion. Revenue is expected to decline 5.6% year-over-year to $27.4 billion, near...
Investopedia
Apple Tops Estimates, Declines to Offer Q1 Forecast
Apple's Q4 earnings of $1.29 per share topped analyst estimates, as did its 8.1% revenue growth. Shares fell 3% in after-hours trading but later recovered to rise 0.7% even as the company failed to provide a Q1 revenue forecast, citing the uncertain economic environment. Apple's services revenue fell short of...
Investopedia
Meta (Facebook) Shares Slammed as Earnings, Spending Disappoint
Meta's Q3 FY 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 fell short of expectations. Revenue for Meta slipped year-over-year, while spending soared in Q3. Meta's shares plummeted 20% their lowest price since early 2016 in after-hours trading Oct. 26; they remained down more than 20% in pre-market trading Oct. 27.
rigzone.com
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
Investopedia
Robinhood vs Webull
Our editors independently research and recommend the best products and services. You can learn more about our independent review process and partners in our advertiser disclosure. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Robinhood and Webull investing platforms are frequently discussed in the same breath,...
Investopedia
Amazon Shares Plunge After Mixed Q3 Earnings Report
Amazon stock plunged following a mixed third quarter financial report amid concerns about lackluster holiday sales. Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue failed to meet analyst predictions. AWS is Amazon's high-margin cloud computing business. Amazon posted a quarterly profit for the first time this year, beating analysts' EPS expectations. Amazon Earnings...
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - October 27, 2022: Rates continue retreat
After establishing a new 20-year high on Friday, the 30-year mortgage average has sunk three days in a row, giving up almost four-tenths of a point so far this week. National averages of the lowest rates offered by more than 200 of the country's top lenders, with a loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 80%, an applicant with a FICO credit score of 700–760, and no mortgage points.
Investopedia
Who Is Ray Dalio?
Ray Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, with around $130 billion in capital as of June 2022. After receiving a master of business administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School and beginning his career on Wall Street, Dalio started Bridgewater from his two-bedroom Manhattan apartment in 1975.
Investopedia
Google Misses on Earnings and Revenue, Beats on Cloud
Google (Alphabet) Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction Earnings Per Share Miss $1.06 $1.25 Revenue Miss $69.1B $70.8B Google Cloud Revenue Beat $6.9B $6.7B. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Google (Alphabet) Financial Results: Analysis. Alphabet (Google) Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), the third-largest tech company by...
Investopedia
ExxonMobil Nearly Triples EPS But Comes Up Short on Q3 Revenue Growth
ExxonMobil nearly tripled EPS for Q3, blowing past analyst predictions by 86 cents a share. Upstream segment—a key measure of ExxonMobil's overall business—posted net income below analysts' expectations. The upstream segment for oil companies covers the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties as well as...
Investopedia
Credit Suisse to Restructure
Executives at Credit Suisse announced their corporate restructuring plan, in conjunction with a disappointing third-quarter earnings report. The Swiss lender, which has been plagued by scandals and unprofitable business ventures in recent years, said it lost far more money than analysts expected in the third quarter, as it embarked on a revamp that will include cleaving its investment division into an independent unit under the revived CS First Boston brand, and raising billions of dollars through stock sales.
Bask Bank Review 2022: High APYs, zero fees, and no ATM access ￼
Bask Bank offers mobile and online banking for the digital consumer, but no checking products or ATM access.
Janet Yellen said she doesn’t see signs of a recession, but Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman argues the worst is yet to come
Janet Yellen argues that third quarter U.S. GDP numbers show the economy remains strong, but other top economists say the devil is in the details.
Investopedia
Top Trending NFTs: Week of October 26
The social media platform Reddit, famous for its role in the GameStop stock squeeze, is now having a similar influence on non-fungible token (NFT) adoption. Last week, the message board platform revealed that users had created over 3 million Polygon wallets. As a result, the secondary market sales for Reddit’s Collectible Avatars NFTs jumped 800% in the past week. Spooky Season is the latest NFT drop selling out with Reddit users and leads our list of NFTs of the week.
Investopedia
Boeing Will Probably Report First Profit in Six Quarters
Analysts estimate adjusted EPS of $0.11 vs. -$0.60 in the third quarter of 2021. Commercial airplane deliveries, already announced, missed estimates though they rose to the second-highest level in nearly four years. Revenue is expected to rise by the most in six quarters as commercial aircraft demand recovers from the...
Investopedia
Declining Used Car Prices Could Cause Trouble for Loans
Used car prices dropped by 7% in the third quarter of 2022, leading to a steep rise in defaults, according to a report by Bloomberg. In response, one major lender has pulled back on originating new loans, while others have tightened underwriting to limit potential losses. Key Takeaways. Used car...
Investopedia
Apple Q4 Results Expected to Lean on Services Gains
Apple's Q4 earnings per share (EPS) is estimated by analysts to reach $1.27 vs. $1.24 in Q4 FY 2021. Apple's Q4 services revenue is expected to rise nearly 10% year-over-year, topping $20 billion. Revenue for Q4 at Apple is projected to grow 6.3% from the year-ago quarter to $88.6 billion.
Comments / 0