Wisconsin State

WOMI Owensboro

Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI

If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
CHILTON, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin

There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During trick-or-treating hours, officers will be making their own stops at the homes of registered sex offenders. These annual check-ins are led by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, in partnership with local law enforcement, to make sure offenders are following the rules to protect children on Halloween.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Trick or Treat Times

WISCONSIN/MINNESOTA (WEAU) - Halloween 2022 is upon us, and Wisconsin and Minnesota communities are sharing their trick-or-treat times. Here are the trick-or-treat times that have been shared online for western Wisconsin. If your village, town, city, or municipality is not listed below, or want to provide a correction, please email us (click or tap here) and we’ll make the requested changes.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.
WAUSAU, WI
wiproud.com

“Triple-demic” fears grow in Wisconsin

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – It’s being called a “Triple-demic.” A harsh start to flu season, along with COVID and now, RSV infections, now beginning to strain pediatric hospitals in several states. Respiratory illnesses, combined with new COVID strains and the onset of cold and flu season, have...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

RSV cases spreading rapidly in Wisconsin children

While doctors and public health officials are warnings of the next wave of COVID-19, another virus is spreading rapidly in children in the United States. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be dangerous for some infants and young children. The virus is causing a spike in hospitalizations among the country's youngest patients.
WISCONSIN STATE
aquariumdrunkard.com

Videodrome :: Wisconsin Death Trip

(Welcome to Videodrome. A recurring column plumbing the depths of vintage and contemporary cinema – from cult, exploitation, trash and grindhouse to sci-fi, horror, noir, documentary and beyond.) Is Black River Falls a cursed town? And more so, is Wisconsin a cursed state? These are the questions at the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Drug Take Back Day planned Saturday in Wisconsin and nationwide

Saturday is another Drug Takeback Day nationwide and across Wisconsin. Andrea Modlin with Aspirus Health says that means it's time to get rid of unused or expired prescription and over the counter drugs. “It’s also a time to raise awareness and educate everybody about the risks of keeping their old...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin becomes first state to offer housing benefits through state child health insurance program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin is becoming the first state in the nation to provide housing benefits to low-income families through a children’s health insurance program. The state’s Department of Health Services got approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support to people with children who have low income and are currently homeless....
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing

A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
GREEN BAY, WI
