Dad calls out grown adults who shamed his daughters for their homecoming dresses in viral TikTok
Because social media emboldens the wrong people, even in 2022 strangers feel perfectly comfortable openly shaming young girls for what they wear. Even on their own father's Facebook page. In a viral TikTok, one dad is calling out all of the people—grown adults, mind you—who decided to weigh in on...
wtmj.com
Children’s Wisconsin’s Dr. Michael Meyer: RSV cases rising, children under 2 “most vulnerable”
MILWUAKEE – Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children is running rampant across the nation, including Wisconsin. RSV is a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages. Medical Director of Pediatric ICU at Children’s Wisconsin Dr. Michael Meyer joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss who’s most vulnerable for...
Children's Wisconsin warning about spike in RSV impacting babies, kids
Children's Wisconsin is warning about a spike in RSV, a respiratory virus impacting babies and kids and filling hospital beds nationwide.
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
nbc15.com
DOC agents prepare for Halloween home visits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During trick-or-treating hours, officers will be making their own stops at the homes of registered sex offenders. These annual check-ins are led by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, in partnership with local law enforcement, to make sure offenders are following the rules to protect children on Halloween.
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Trick or Treat Times
WISCONSIN/MINNESOTA (WEAU) - Halloween 2022 is upon us, and Wisconsin and Minnesota communities are sharing their trick-or-treat times. Here are the trick-or-treat times that have been shared online for western Wisconsin. If your village, town, city, or municipality is not listed below, or want to provide a correction, please email us (click or tap here) and we’ll make the requested changes.
WSAW
Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.
wpr.org
More than a dozen Wisconsin schools among roughly 180 nationwide targeted by 'swatting' calls
Thousands of Wisconsin students went on lockdown across 13 schools last week following hoax calls claiming an active shooter was in those schools. No real shootings took place. We speak with NPR’s domestic extremism correspondent about a trend that’s spread to 28 states since September.
wiproud.com
“Triple-demic” fears grow in Wisconsin
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – It’s being called a “Triple-demic.” A harsh start to flu season, along with COVID and now, RSV infections, now beginning to strain pediatric hospitals in several states. Respiratory illnesses, combined with new COVID strains and the onset of cold and flu season, have...
wpr.org
RSV cases spreading rapidly in Wisconsin children
While doctors and public health officials are warnings of the next wave of COVID-19, another virus is spreading rapidly in children in the United States. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be dangerous for some infants and young children. The virus is causing a spike in hospitalizations among the country's youngest patients.
wearegreenbay.com
Meat crime ring in Wisconsin? Theft of frozen beef uncovers Multimillion-dollar theft ring
(WFRV) – An investigation revealed that a total of $9 million worth of meat was stolen across six Midwest states as a ‘highly sophisticated Organized Criminal Enterprise’ targeted meat packaging plants. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation started on June 27 after multiple semi-trailers...
Death Of Teens In Car Crash May Be Linked To TikTok Challenge
A new TikTok challenge is suspected to be linked to the deaths of four teenagers killed in a recent car crash.
aquariumdrunkard.com
Videodrome :: Wisconsin Death Trip
(Welcome to Videodrome. A recurring column plumbing the depths of vintage and contemporary cinema – from cult, exploitation, trash and grindhouse to sci-fi, horror, noir, documentary and beyond.) Is Black River Falls a cursed town? And more so, is Wisconsin a cursed state? These are the questions at the...
wxpr.org
Drug Take Back Day planned Saturday in Wisconsin and nationwide
Saturday is another Drug Takeback Day nationwide and across Wisconsin. Andrea Modlin with Aspirus Health says that means it's time to get rid of unused or expired prescription and over the counter drugs. “It’s also a time to raise awareness and educate everybody about the risks of keeping their old...
wpr.org
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
Wisconsin becomes first state to offer housing benefits through state child health insurance program
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin is becoming the first state in the nation to provide housing benefits to low-income families through a children’s health insurance program. The state’s Department of Health Services got approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support to people with children who have low income and are currently homeless....
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
wisconsinrightnow.com
JUST DAYS AGO: Evers’ Parole Board Freed Green Bay YMCA Double Killer Without Victim’s Family Knowing
A murder victim’s sister expressed shock when Wisconsin Right Now told her that her loved one’s killer was paroled on Oct. 4, 2022. She DIDN’T KNOW. Even AFTER the Evers’ administration was put on notice that multiple victims’ families were not notified of paroles, and despite the law requiring a reasonable effort to notify victims, IT HAPPENED AGAIN.
