Colleyville, TX

Texas man who sold gun to hostage-taker gets nearly 8 years

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
DALLAS — (AP) — A man who sold a pistol to a man who used it to hold four hostages inside a Texas synagogue before being fatally shot by the FBI was sentenced Monday to nearly eight years in prison for a federal gun crime, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Henry "Michael" Dwight Williams, 33, pleaded guilty in June to being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosectors said. Williams sold Malik Faisal Akram the weapon Arkam used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-area suburb of Colleyville on Jan. 15 and held the synagogue's rabbi and three others hostage, according to prosecutors.

Williams, who was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted possession of a controlled substance, sold Akram a semi-automatic pistol on Jan. 13. Prosecutors said that in plea papers, Williams admitted to possession of that firearm despite his prior conviction.

“This defendant, a convicted felon, had no business carrying — much less buying and selling — firearms,” U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham said in a news release.

Prosecutors said Williams confirmed selling Akram the handgun at a Dallas intersection.

Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, held hostages while demanding the release of a federal prisoner. The standoff ended after more than 10 hours when the temple's rabbi threw a chair at Akram and fled with the other two remaining hostages just as an FBI tactical team was moving in. None of the hostages were injured.

Williams was arrested just over a week after the standoff.

