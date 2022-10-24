ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osibaltimore.org

Ivan Bates, father join physicians, seniors to talk about vaccinations and health

State’s Attorney candidate Ivan Bates and his father, Henry Bates, Jr., joined a room of seniors at the Baltimore Unity Center for a panel discussion about flu and COVID vaccines, along with other issues, organized by The Empowerment Team and supported by OSI-Baltimore as part of the Baltimore Equitable Vaccination Initiative. Johns Hopkins hospitals physicians Dr. Panagis Galiatsos, Dr. Sean Leng, and Dr. Cynthia Fields, talked about vaccines and answered questions in a wide-ranging conversation moderated by Dr. Thomas Cudjoe.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy