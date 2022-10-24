State’s Attorney candidate Ivan Bates and his father, Henry Bates, Jr., joined a room of seniors at the Baltimore Unity Center for a panel discussion about flu and COVID vaccines, along with other issues, organized by The Empowerment Team and supported by OSI-Baltimore as part of the Baltimore Equitable Vaccination Initiative. Johns Hopkins hospitals physicians Dr. Panagis Galiatsos, Dr. Sean Leng, and Dr. Cynthia Fields, talked about vaccines and answered questions in a wide-ranging conversation moderated by Dr. Thomas Cudjoe.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO