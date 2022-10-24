Quilts can be viewed in a show. The Pine Needle Quilters had over 60 quilts on display in Cousins Hall of the Big Canoe Chapel, Oct. 7-8, where viewers voted for their favorites. The winner was Deborah Glover with her hand-quilted, whole-cloth quilt. A whole-cloth quilt is one made with one piece of fabric for the entire top; the quilting, rather than the piecing, is the focus. The title tells you what an undertaking it can be: “Last of Its Kind for Me.” Second-place was awarded to Carol Haynes for “Snow Softly Falling,” and third-place went to Pam Cantley for “Prismatic Star.”

JASPER, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO