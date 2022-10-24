ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested

A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
LOMA, CO
Western Colorado’s Clover Cemetery After First Snow

With the weekend's snow and rain, a trip up the Grand Mesa seemed to be in order. With that, it was past time for a visit to the Clover Cemetery near Collbran. A little past downtown Collbran you'll find a small cemetery, home to just over 400 memorials, many dating back to the mid-1800s.
COLLBRAN, CO
What Are Police Officers Doing All Week Long In Grand Junction?

Have you ever wondered what officers with the Grand Junction Police Department do on a weekly basis?. What I can tell you with relative certainty, there's hardly a dull moment as Grand Junction police officers patrol the approximately 39 square miles of the city limits. I found it interesting to see the latest weekly snapshot from the Grand Junction Police Department detailing their activity for the week of October 9.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction, CO
