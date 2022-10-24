Read full article on original website
Related
Western Colorado Fugitive Believed To Be Hiding In Grand Junction
Authorities in San Miguel County are searching for a Grand Junction area woman who is being named as a person of interest in an aggravated auto theft incident earlier this week. Work Truck Stolen In Small Western Colorado Town. An auto theft was reported just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
How Much Snowfall Should Western Colorado Expect in November?
The higher elevations around Grand Junction saw the first significant snowfall of the season over the weekend. Snowfall data from the NWS shows a few inches of snow fell on the Grand Mesa as well as on portions of the Colorado plateau. Climate.gov shows most communities around Grand Junction see...
KJCT8
Tina Peters has resigned from the County Clerks Association.
CRIME STOPPERS KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version.
Western Colorado’s Clover Cemetery After First Snow
With the weekend's snow and rain, a trip up the Grand Mesa seemed to be in order. With that, it was past time for a visit to the Clover Cemetery near Collbran. A little past downtown Collbran you'll find a small cemetery, home to just over 400 memorials, many dating back to the mid-1800s.
WATCH: Bear Cub Found Hanging Out In Tree by Fruita Middle School
Be bear-y aware of your surroundings because Colorado wildlife is preparing for winter. According to a report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a bear cub was located in a tree at a local residence in Fruita, Colorado on Monday, October 24, 2022. Bear Cub Chose Colorado Middle School As a...
Colorado Question: Should You Use Traditional Candles in Jack-O’-Lanterns
This week, many Coloradans are carving up a pumpkin for Halloween night. We will begin to see these works of art on front porches and in windows up and down the streets of Grand Junction this week. Carving a pumpkin usually means putting it on display. When doing so, what...
Grand Junction Shouts Out to Western Colorado High School Marching Bands
Fall is a great time of year to get out and enjoy our western Colorado high school marching bands. They make Friday night football even more exciting, and they entertain our communities during our street festivals and holiday events. Today we wanted to show some love for these hard-working groups...
What Are Police Officers Doing All Week Long In Grand Junction?
Have you ever wondered what officers with the Grand Junction Police Department do on a weekly basis?. What I can tell you with relative certainty, there's hardly a dull moment as Grand Junction police officers patrol the approximately 39 square miles of the city limits. I found it interesting to see the latest weekly snapshot from the Grand Junction Police Department detailing their activity for the week of October 9.
This is the Most Grand Junction Will Pay for a Burger & Fries
The cost of dining out has gone up more than a little in recent years. For the most part, the price of everything has gone up. When it comes to heading out to your favorite burger joint in Grand Junction, how much are you willing to pay?. I asked on...
Did You Know This Hilarious ‘Deadpool’ Actor Is a Colorado Native?
Even people who don't love the Marvel Universe can appreciate the humor of Deadpool. While the film is most famous for its fourth-wall-breaking star Ryan Reynolds, there's another actor in the movie stealing fans' hearts: T.J. Miller. Miller plays Weasel, Deadpool's hilarious bartender buddy — and he's also a Colorado...
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. According to Love...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0