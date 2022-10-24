Read full article on original website
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
Devin Booker Reveals What Happened Between Him and Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was ejected against the Phoenix Suns
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
NBC Sports
Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench
For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game. Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike is his most popular model yet.
Report: 1 big Russell Westbrook move ‘inevitable’ for Lakers
Any hope of Russell Westbrook turning around his Los Angeles Lakers career faded quickly after a poor first three games, and those performances appear to have left one change looking “inevitable.”. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday’s edition of “Get Up!” that Westbrook is highly likely to be moved...
Charles Barkley talks Suns ownership, Barack Obama’s potential interest
Former Phoenix Suns forward and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said he’d only consider joining the next Suns ownership group if Barack Obama called him. The Ringer founder Bill Simmons revealed that he heard the former president is involved in one of the groups preparing a Suns bid.
New Arizona State women's basketball coach Natasha Adair talks challenges during Pac-12 Media Day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Natasha Adair has her work cut out for her. She stepped in for a legend in Charli Turner Thorne, who had headed the Arizona State women's basketball program for a quarter century. She moved from the East Coast, which can prove overwhelming in itself. It didn't...
Suns PF Jae Crowder Finally Speaks on Trade Speculation
NBA insider Chris Haynes spoke with Jae Crowder and revealed the power forward's thoughts during the Suns-Warriors broadcast on Tuesday.
ASU president Michael Crow backs VP for athletics Ray Anderson, per report
Arizona State University president Michael Crow backed vice president for university athletics Ray Anderson on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Ray is our VP for university athletics. We are in the thick of making things work here and Ray is moving things forward. The statement from Crow comes...
Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, NFL donate $25K to Boys & Girls Clubs
The National Football League and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced on Wednesday the donation of $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley, according to a press release. The funds will be used to cover the branch’s flag football program for the year, which consists of 275...
The Ain’t No Fang podcast: D-backs players look to bring home some hardware
Several Arizona Diamondbacks players are up for awards. Three players were finalists for the Gold Glove Award at their respective positions. First baseman Christian Walker, center fielder Alek Thomas and right fielder/utility man Daulton Varsho all made the cut. Walker was also named a Silver Slugger Award finalist, along with...
Cal Discus Ace Mykolas Alekna Named Europe's Rising Star for Track and Field
As a 19-year-old, he was second at the Worlds and won gold at the European champs.
"Family bonding'': Chandler football's offensive line built with tradition, close ties
There would be no running back factory, no 1,000-yard rushers, without the big guys up front. At Chandler High, it is built out of family love. Four of the offensive linemen are connected through family ties. The fathers of right guard Zarius Wells and right tackle Andrew Dudley are first...
After 50 straight losses, Cortez High's football team creates a winning buzz in Phoenix
They come to school on Friday wearing ties, proud to stand out as football players. No more going through high school life in obscurity. Phoenix Cortez High School is finally winning. And not just once. The Colts, a program of 38 players from freshmen to seniors, many of whom come...
