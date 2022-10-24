It's a special edition of the Fletcher & Fowler podcast on Friday as site publisher Will Turner is joined again by the owner of Pickel's Picks, Joe Pickel, who re-joins the pod for the first time in over a month to talk about the best betting plays for USF - Houston, as the Bulls travel to the Lone Star State to take on the Cougars. Joe also gives us a ton of updates surrounding Pickel's Picks, and a couple of free plays for Week 9 of college football, so make sure you don't miss out on that.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO