These are the most expensive contested elections in the Pennsylvania House

Elections for all 203 seats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans hold a 113-89 majority heading into the election.

This article details the five most expensive contested general elections in the House of Representatives.

This information comes from candidate reports to the Pennsylvania Department of State covering the period of Jan. 1, 2021, through Sept. 19, 2022.

Five general elections with the most fundraising

#1 District 35 – $3,776,088

Incumbent Austin Davis (D) raised $3,773,403 and Donald Nevills (R) raised $2,685.

#2 District 70 – $1,147,644

Incumbent Matthew Bradford (D) raised $1,140,194 and Arthur Bustard (R) raised $7,450.

#3 District 171 – $917,743

Incumbent Kerry Benninghoff (R) raised $898,419 and Robert Zeigler (D) raised $19,324.

#4 District 30 – $543,171

Arvind Venkat (D) raised $505,239 and Cindy Kirk (R) raised $37,932.

#5 District 168 – $322,751

Incumbent Christopher Quinn (R) raised $235,756, Lisa Borowski (D) raised $86,995, and Jimmy Mitchell (U) raised $0.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Pennsylvania PACs submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 Annual (C7) 1/31/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C1) 4/05/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C2) 5/9/2022

2022 Post-Primary (C3) 6/20/2022

2022 Pre-General (C4) 9/22/2022

2022 Pre-General (C5) 10/31/2022

2022 Post-General (C6) 12/12/2022

2022 Annual (C7) 2/1/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.