Pennsylvania State

These are the most expensive contested elections in the Pennsylvania Senate

By Kalyn Stralow
 3 days ago

Elections for 26 of 50 seats in the Pennsylvania State Senate will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.

This article details the five most expensive contested general elections in the State Senate.

This information comes from candidate reports to the Pennsylvania Department of State covering the period of Jan. 1, 2021, through Sept. 19, 2022.

Five general elections with the most fundraising

#1 District 22 – $1,264,283

Incumbent Martin Flynn (D) raised $1,264,283 and Thomas Bassett (R) raised $0.

#2 District 10 – $1,094,311

Incumbent Steve Santarsiero (D) raised $1,089,286 and Matt McCullough (R) raised $5,025.

#3 District 34 – $782,412

Greg Rothman (R) raised $782,412 and Jim Massey (D) raised $0.

#4 District 8 – $706,603

Incumbent Anthony Williams (D) raised $706,603 and John Hayes (R) raised $0.

#5 District 5 – $695,851

Jimmy Dillon (D) raised $695,851, Sam Oropeza (R) raised $0, and Shawn Dillon (D) raised $0.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Pennsylvania PACs submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 Annual (C7) 1/31/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C1) 4/05/2022

2022 Pre-Primary (C2) 5/9/2022

2022 Post-Primary (C3) 6/20/2022

2022 Pre-General (C4) 9/22/2022

2022 Pre-General (C5) 10/31/2022

2022 Post-General (C6) 12/12/2022

2022 Annual (C7) 2/1/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

