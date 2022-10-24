ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

beerconnoisseur.com

Friday Beers Opens Almost Friday Sporting Club in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Social media sensation @friday.beers brings food, sports, entertainment and more to Music City with its first bar & restaurant, Almost Friday Sporting Club. Situated at 4th & Peabody in Downtown Nashville, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings a unique concept to downtown Nashville, creating a high-energy space at the intersection of sports and music where guests can relax, escape the everyday and find that “Almost Friday” feeling.
NASHVILLE, TN
Thrillist

14 Completely Free Things to Do in Nashville

There are so many cool things to do in Nashville, but sadly most of them require cold hard cash to experience. Fortunately for you, however, Nashville is also filled with all sorts of cost-free activities ranging from music to art to history tours. Check out the options below any time you’re looking to spend some time without dipping into your savings.
NASHVILLE, TN
US105

Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville

Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

The Judds Final Concert at Murphy Center Announcement

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) UPDATE - CMT and Sandbox Productions announced on Wednesday that country music legend Wynonna Judd will headline a history-making concert event with “The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. Wynonna Judd stated...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pets of the Week for October 25, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Some of the shelter’s volunteers refer to Otis as “nearly perfect”, and it’s no surprise when you learn a little more about him. Otis is a gentle dog, but can summon some good energy when the time calls. He is good with other dogs and is cat-friendly. He loves to show his affection for those who work with him, and is great on a leash. Otis is about a year old and weighs 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Top Things To Do with Family This Weekend, Oct. 27 – 31

Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Oct. 27 through Monday, Oct. 31. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. The 37th Annual Pumpkinfest. Saturday, Oct. 29. Enjoy a day of...
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

7 Scrumptious Spots for Southern Soul Food in Franklin, Tennessee

No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

Fall in Love with Franklin: How to Live Your Own Hallmark Holiday Movie

For years, Franklin’s quintessential charm has been likened to the tropes found in made-for-TV holiday movies. Having grown up in the city myself, I can confirm the holiday magic that fills the streets each holiday season, creating the perfect real-life movie set for your own story to come to life.
FRANKLIN, TN
