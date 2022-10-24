Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
beerconnoisseur.com
Friday Beers Opens Almost Friday Sporting Club in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Social media sensation @friday.beers brings food, sports, entertainment and more to Music City with its first bar & restaurant, Almost Friday Sporting Club. Situated at 4th & Peabody in Downtown Nashville, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings a unique concept to downtown Nashville, creating a high-energy space at the intersection of sports and music where guests can relax, escape the everyday and find that “Almost Friday” feeling.
Nashville Cafe Closing Its Doors To Become New Event Venue
The shop will close as a cafe at the end of the year.
Thrillist
14 Completely Free Things to Do in Nashville
There are so many cool things to do in Nashville, but sadly most of them require cold hard cash to experience. Fortunately for you, however, Nashville is also filled with all sorts of cost-free activities ranging from music to art to history tours. Check out the options below any time you’re looking to spend some time without dipping into your savings.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
It's almost Halloween... the veil is thinning and soon the worlds will collide with the departed walking among the living. If you are looking for a paranormal encounter, now is the right time as All Hallows eve is on the approach. Here are some places in Tennessee to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection.
fox17.com
'Overwhelming demand': George Strait, Chris Stapleton add second Nashville show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton are adding a second Nashville show to their stadium tour next summer following "overwhelming demand." Earlier this week, the duo announced they'll play at six stadiums across the US next year—and Nissan Stadium is now on their...
Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
A Hallmark Christmas Extravaganza is Coming to Nashville
Enchant, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event, brought to you by the Hallmark Channel will host a unique event for the holidays at First Horizon Park. Opening officially on Black Friday (Nov. 25), the sprawling 10-acre event is produced annually on the playing fields of major league sports stadiums and iconic outdoor spaces. Featuring an immersive walk-thru light maze created from over 4 million sparkling lights, Enchant also includes an impressive 100-foot-tall holiday tree, a unique ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa visits, and a village marketplace with crafts, gifts, festive culinary treats and holiday cocktails.
wgnsradio.com
The Judds Final Concert at Murphy Center Announcement
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) UPDATE - CMT and Sandbox Productions announced on Wednesday that country music legend Wynonna Judd will headline a history-making concert event with “The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University. Wynonna Judd stated...
This Scream Park One of the Top Halloween Destinations for a Scare in Kentucky
One Western Kentucky Halloween Attraction featured a Haunted Doll Factory and terrifying haunted woods. Enter at your own risk. Just a short drive from the Tri-State is Skeleton's Lair Scream Park. If you're looking for an out-of-the-box Halloween experience you'll find it in Scottsville, Kentucky. Here's the website's description;. Skeleton’s...
WSMV
Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
How a 25-year-old from Alabama became an ’80s rock band’s new singer
Brett Carlisle’s smartphone ran out of juice. He was walking down Broadway Street in Nashville with his girlfriend and his mom, pointing out to Mom a honk-tonk or two he’d played shows at before. Luckily, he had his backpack with him. Carlisle, a 25-year-old Birmingham-based rock singer, had...
Longtime Nashville sportswriter dies
A longtime sports fixture at the old Nashville Banner — and other local media outlets — has died. Sportswriter and personality Joe Biddle was 78 years old.
WKRN
Pets of the Week for October 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Some of the shelter’s volunteers refer to Otis as “nearly perfect”, and it’s no surprise when you learn a little more about him. Otis is a gentle dog, but can summon some good energy when the time calls. He is good with other dogs and is cat-friendly. He loves to show his affection for those who work with him, and is great on a leash. Otis is about a year old and weighs 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
Nashville Parent
Top Things To Do with Family This Weekend, Oct. 27 – 31
Top Things to Do! Here are our 10 weekend best bets — listed in no particular order — for Thursday, Oct. 27 through Monday, Oct. 31. Click on the links for more information about each event. 1. The 37th Annual Pumpkinfest. Saturday, Oct. 29. Enjoy a day of...
dicksonpost.com
Country singer Craig Morgan’s Tennessee Music Pathways Marker unveiled in Dickson
Tennessee is synonymous with music. The wealth of artists and musicians the Volunteer State has and continues to produce is both an anchor of its past and the gateway to its future, and an important part of that heritage is Cheatham County native and Dickson County resident Craig Morgan. Over...
WSMV
Overflowing trash at Bellevue apartment complex disturbing for residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At one Bellevue apartment complex, some say trash dumpsters have been full and overflowing for weeks and they’re waiting on the complex to take action. The large garbage piles are by the entrance of Aventura Bellevue apartments and the trash can be seen from the...
visitfranklin.com
7 Scrumptious Spots for Southern Soul Food in Franklin, Tennessee
No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
visitfranklin.com
Fall in Love with Franklin: How to Live Your Own Hallmark Holiday Movie
For years, Franklin’s quintessential charm has been likened to the tropes found in made-for-TV holiday movies. Having grown up in the city myself, I can confirm the holiday magic that fills the streets each holiday season, creating the perfect real-life movie set for your own story to come to life.
103GBF
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0