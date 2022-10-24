NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Some of the shelter’s volunteers refer to Otis as “nearly perfect”, and it’s no surprise when you learn a little more about him. Otis is a gentle dog, but can summon some good energy when the time calls. He is good with other dogs and is cat-friendly. He loves to show his affection for those who work with him, and is great on a leash. Otis is about a year old and weighs 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO