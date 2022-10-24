EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Head (Ted Lasso), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Rachel Matthews (Do Revenge), Andrew Schulz (White Men Can’t Jump), Grégory Montel (Call My Agent!) and Thomas Kretschmann (Westworld) have signed on for roles in the romantic comedy Upgraded, which Carlson Young is directing for Gulfstream Pictures, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Tempo Productions. The actors join an ensemble which also includes Camila Mendes, Archie Renaux, Marisa Tomei and Lena Olin, as previously announced. The upcoming film follows Ana (Mendes), an aspiring art trainee attempting the impossible by trying to follow a dream while making ends meet. When Ana is shown a vote of confidence...

