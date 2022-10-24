The initial injury report for the New Orleans Saints for Week 8’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is interesting, but still not ideal. Defensive end Payton Turner and quarterback Jameis Winston have gone back to being listed as full participants. Turner should be a great return for the Saints defensive line that has been lackluster. Winston is back to being healthy enough, but Dennis Allen has made it known that he still won’t start ahead of Andy Dalton.

15 HOURS AGO