If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Yes, it’s time for the Browns to trade Kareem Hunt. Here’s why – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It isn’t working. It’s not going to work. That’s what I was thinking during the last few games when it came to Kareem Hunt and the Browns. None of this is a negative about Hunt. Perhaps he’s not the same running back who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with Kansas City.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider
“I think we’ve seen the end of Jason Peters. I really, really do.” - Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus.
brownsnation.com
3 Browns Most Responsible For The Team’s 2-5 Record
Going into the season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for a strong start by the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is suspended until week 13 and Jacoby Brissett, a career backup QB, is behind center until he returns. But even with the team’s current limitations at QB, fans expected...
Packers Reportedly "Pursuing" Notable Trade
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly exploring a notable trade ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. According to a report from Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Packers are interested in a trade for a wide receiver. With Randall Cobb on injured reserve and rookie wide receivers struggling, a trade would make some sense.
247Sports
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Tirico and Collinsworth ripped Matt Canada’s brutal play-calling
NBC’s Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth called the Steelers’ brutal loss to the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, and ripped Matt Canada’s play-calling.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Ryan Tannehill, and Others
We went 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see...
Texans vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: WR Nico Collins did not practice
The Houston Texans released their first injury report Wednesday ahead of their Week 8 encounter with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium. Receiver Nico Collins (groin) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) did not practice. Veterans Brandin Cooks and Jerry Hughes similarly did not practice, though it was related to rest.
Marshon Lattimore still not at practice on initial Week 8 Saints injury report vs Raiders
The initial injury report for the New Orleans Saints for Week 8’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is interesting, but still not ideal. Defensive end Payton Turner and quarterback Jameis Winston have gone back to being listed as full participants. Turner should be a great return for the Saints defensive line that has been lackluster. Winston is back to being healthy enough, but Dennis Allen has made it known that he still won’t start ahead of Andy Dalton.
Jerry Jones Has Tuesday Update On Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott made his long-awaited return to the Dallas Cowboys offense on Sunday. Sounds like there's no concern that he might have to return to the sideline. Prescott had missed the Cowboys' previous five games after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb suffered during the ...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
Browns Defender Is Expected To Miss Rest Of The Season
Things keep going from bad to worse for the Cleveland Browns. On a day with many high-profile injuries, the Browns saw one of their defenders go down for the year. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered a pectoral injury during their loss to the Baltimore Ravens yesterday. Phillips is now out for the rest of the season.
NBC Sports
NFC East not making things easy on the Eagles
As the Eagles enjoyed their Week 7 bye week, the rest of the NFC East made things a little tighter. The Giants, Cowboys and Commanders all won on Sunday. Still, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat of the NFC East, which happens to be the best division in football.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/27: Concussion Protocols, Bengal Annoyances, and the Full Michael Myers
There wasn’t a lot of news for the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, which is probably a good thing this time of year. The only real bit of news was a valued player going on the injured reserve list, which is the sort of thing you don’t really want to hear, anyway.
247Sports
Bears injury news: Lucas Patrick likely going to IR, Byron Pringle returning?
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — The Chicago Bears got a big win on Monday Night Football at New England in Week 7 but it came at a cost. As Chicago returns to the practice field here on Wednesday to prepare for Dallas, they will do so without Lucas Patrick. The...
CBS Sports
2022 NFL coaching carousel: Five teams most likely to change head coaches after the season
With Week 7 in the books, we're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season. One team has already dismissed its head coach, and odds are, the Panthers will remain the lone club to do so during the regular-season schedule. But now that we're near the midway point, it's a little easier to forecast which teams might join them in searching for a new head honcho this offseason.
ESPN
Every NFL team's record vs. the spread and Week 8 early lines
The run for the underdogs cannot be denied. This season, recent trends, everything ... it all seems to point away from the favorite. ("Seems" is the operative word here.) This season, when the spread is less than a field goal, favorites are covering 52.6% of the time, compared to a 34.4% rate when favored by more than a field goal.
247Sports
