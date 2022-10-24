ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Most Responsible For The Team’s 2-5 Record

Going into the season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for a strong start by the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is suspended until week 13 and Jacoby Brissett, a career backup QB, is behind center until he returns. But even with the team’s current limitations at QB, fans expected...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Packers Reportedly "Pursuing" Notable Trade

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly exploring a notable trade ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. According to a report from Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Packers are interested in a trade for a wide receiver. With Randall Cobb on injured reserve and rookie wide receivers struggling, a trade would make some sense.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Titans Wednesday injury report: WR Nico Collins did not practice

The Houston Texans released their first injury report Wednesday ahead of their Week 8 encounter with the Tennessee Titans Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium. Receiver Nico Collins (groin) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) did not practice. Veterans Brandin Cooks and Jerry Hughes similarly did not practice, though it was related to rest.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marshon Lattimore still not at practice on initial Week 8 Saints injury report vs Raiders

The initial injury report for the New Orleans Saints for Week 8’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders is interesting, but still not ideal. Defensive end Payton Turner and quarterback Jameis Winston have gone back to being listed as full participants. Turner should be a great return for the Saints defensive line that has been lackluster. Winston is back to being healthy enough, but Dennis Allen has made it known that he still won’t start ahead of Andy Dalton.
Athlon Sports

Jerry Jones Has Tuesday Update On Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott made his long-awaited return to the Dallas Cowboys offense on Sunday. Sounds like there's no concern that he might have to return to the sideline. Prescott had missed the Cowboys' previous five games after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his right thumb suffered during the ...
The Spun

Browns Defender Is Expected To Miss Rest Of The Season

Things keep going from bad to worse for the Cleveland Browns. On a day with many high-profile injuries, the Browns saw one of their defenders go down for the year. Speaking to the media on Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered a pectoral injury during their loss to the Baltimore Ravens yesterday. Phillips is now out for the rest of the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

NFC East not making things easy on the Eagles

As the Eagles enjoyed their Week 7 bye week, the rest of the NFC East made things a little tighter. The Giants, Cowboys and Commanders all won on Sunday. Still, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat of the NFC East, which happens to be the best division in football.
HOME, PA
CBS Sports

2022 NFL coaching carousel: Five teams most likely to change head coaches after the season

With Week 7 in the books, we're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season. One team has already dismissed its head coach, and odds are, the Panthers will remain the lone club to do so during the regular-season schedule. But now that we're near the midway point, it's a little easier to forecast which teams might join them in searching for a new head honcho this offseason.
WASHINGTON STATE
ESPN

Every NFL team's record vs. the spread and Week 8 early lines

The run for the underdogs cannot be denied. This season, recent trends, everything ... it all seems to point away from the favorite. ("Seems" is the operative word here.) This season, when the spread is less than a field goal, favorites are covering 52.6% of the time, compared to a 34.4% rate when favored by more than a field goal.
247Sports

247Sports

