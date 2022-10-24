Rishi Sunak has been crowned. For a man with many homes, he has now moved into another one in 10 Downing Street. Thank goodness he has a des res in California to escape to when working from home gets too much. He won his crown after 200-odd people just like him decided he should be in charge of our country. Now they must be rewarded for their help in his rise to office. Sunak couldn’t beat Liz Truss and she was beaten by a lettuce, so I imagine he is very grateful to those who got him the gig.The...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO