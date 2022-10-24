Read full article on original website
Opinion: Britain has a new prime minister -- that no one in Britain voted for
By the end of this week, Britain will have a new prime minister. After all the chaos and dysfunction, the British people deserve a say over who governs the country, writes Laura Beers.
Rishi Sunak Is Britain’s Next Prime Minister. Here’s What To Know
Rishi Sunak will succeed Liz Truss as Britain's Prime Minister. Here's what to know about him.
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
What Happened with Liz Truss: A Timeline of Her 6 Weeks as U.K. Prime Minister
Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, just 45 days into her tenure as British prime minister, making her the shortest-serving premier in U.K. history British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she would resign just 45 days into her premiership — news that came amid controversy brought on by a failed economic plan that launched the United Kingdom into financial turmoil. Truss' resignation came on the heels of calls to do so from more than a dozen British legislators. So, how did she end up here, and in...
Voices: A general election would bring down Britain’s ‘idiot premium’
Liz Truss’s shambolic premiership may be at its end, but despite Jeremy Hunt unwinding most of the measures in her and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget, borrowing costs remain stubbornly high. If the betting markets are to be believed, there are three realistic candidates to become the nation’s next prime minister. Rishi Sunak is the odds-on jolly, priced at 4/5 at the time of writing. Penny Mordaunt, the third-place finisher in the MPs’ ballot last time, should be getting used to the bronze. She’s a 5/1 shot. Splitting the pair in second place sits the late-night horror movie that reliably...
What to Know About Jeremy Hunt—Now Britain's Most Powerful Politician
The U.K.'s new finance minister scrapped almost all of Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax plans, as her premiership looks increasingly shaky.
Who could become UK's new PM?
Here are the main contenders confirmed or expected to run to succeed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, after she announced her resignation on Thursday: - Rishi Sunak - Former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak secured the support of the 100 Conservative MPs needed to stand in the contest on Friday and formally announced his candidacy Sunday. An early grassroots favourite to succeed Johnson, the 49-year-old came close to beating Truss to make the final run-off against Sunak in the summer.
Voices: Jeremy Hunt is now the de facto prime minister
Britain, at the time of writing, still has a prime minister, Liz Truss. Therese Coffey is still deputy prime minister. But the country also has a new de facto prime minister, Jeremy Hunt, who also happens to be the new chancellor of the exchequer.The thing to understand about Hunt is that he’s tougher, smarter – and richer – than you might think. Apart from the freakishly wealthy-by-marriage Rishi Sunak, Hunt is the richest to fill the post in many a decade. He made about £14m out of a remote learning business he set up himself, so he knows about...
2 images of Britain, taken 7 weeks apart, that speak volumes
They are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the British prime minister-in-waiting to ask them to form a new government.They are also bookends. Between the taking of the first and of the second, much elapsed, throwing a nation into mourning and then into an acute, turbulent economic crisis — tectonic shifts, one after the other, that many in the country had never experienced. Queen Elizabeth II met incoming prime minister Liz Truss on Sept. 6. It was the last time the monarch was seen in an image by...
New U.K. Prime Minister Chosen to Replace Liz Truss, Making History as First British Asian Premier
Rishi Sunak will soon helm the Conservative Party, tasked with restoring faith in British government after a series of scandals and economic missteps spiraled the nation into chaos A new U.K. prime minister has been selected to replace Liz Truss, who resigned last week amid controversy over a widely criticized tax plan, becoming the nation's shortest-serving prime minister. Rishi Sunak, 42, will soon assume the top role, serving as the U.K.'s third premier in an eight-week span — and the first British Asian prime minister in history. Sunak went head-to-head with Truss...
What next after Liz Truss’s resignation as Tory leader?
Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just over six tumultuous weeks in the top job, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by the end of next week.The Tories will now scramble to find a replacement, who will become the third leader in two months.– How did we get here?Liz Truss was elected as Conservative Party leader on September 5 and took over as Prime Minister the following day. Her premiership had barely begun when politics ground to a halt following the death of the Queen.The pivotal event of her time in office was then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s...
Liz Truss becomes shortest-serving PM as King formally accepts her resignation
Liz Truss has become the shortest-serving prime minister in history after the King accepted her resignation so new Conservative leader Rishi Sunak can take power.The King was “graciously pleased to accept” her resignation after just 49 days in office when they met on Tuesday morning, Buckingham Palace said.She was driven to the palace after using her farewell speech to stress the need to be “bold” as she defended the tax-cutting agenda that sparked economic chaos and led to her downfall.Mr Sunak, 42, arrived at the palace to be appointed prime minister. He will be the UK’s first Hindu PM, the...
Rishi Sunak brings Dominic Raab and Suella Braverman back into the Cabinet
Rishi Sunak restored Dominic Raab and Suella Braverman to the Cabinet after vowing to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership and bracing the nation for “difficult decisions”.The new Prime Minister culled nearly a dozen of Ms Truss’s top-tier ministers on Tuesday before reviving the frontbench careers of the pair who were forced out under Ms Truss.Mr Sunak kept Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor after the Conservative leader warned the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” in his first speech since being appointed by the King.Mr Hunt, brought in by Ms Truss to rescue the economy after her disastrous mini-budget,...
Michael Gove back in cabinet just two months after calling time on career
Michael Gove has secured an astonishing return to the cabinet in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle – just two months after calling time on his political career.The most trusted fixer of problem departments in the Tory ranks returns to the job of levelling up secretary, the post Boris Johnson sacked him from in his dying days in office in July.The move comes after the new prime minister stressed his commitment to the troubled levelling up agenda, in sharp contrast to the apparent disinterest of Liz Truss.Jeremy Hunt has been re-appointed as chancellor – in a move certain to reassure the financial...
Rishi Sunak was ‘trounced’ by Truss who was beaten by lettuce, says Keir Starmer
Rishi Sunak was “trounced” by Liz Truss, whose premiership was outlasted by a lettuce, in the summer Tory leadership contest, Sir Keir Starmer has said.The lettuce was set up in a viral YouTube stream by the Daily Star, and “outlasted” the former prime minister as it did not wilt before her resignation.“The only time he ran in a competitive election, he got trounced by the former prime minister, who herself got beaten by a lettuce,” Sir Keir said as he pushed for a general election.Sign up to our newsletters.
Rishi Sunak holds ‘constructive’ talks with Scottish and Welsh first ministers
Rishi Sunak spoke to the first ministers of Scotland and Wales on Tuesday evening in constructive talks, emphasising their “duty” to work together in order to respond to the UK’s “shared challenges”.Mr Sunak spoke to Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford following the conclusion of his cabinet reshuffle.Following the conversation, the prime minister said it was “good to speak to” Mr Drakeford and Ms Sturgeon.He tweeted: “I emphasised our duty to work closely together to respond to the shared challenges we face, so that collectively we can deliver for the people of the United Kingdom.”Ms Sturgeon said the call had been...
Voices: Jess Phillips: Where are all the senior women in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet?
Rishi Sunak has been crowned. For a man with many homes, he has now moved into another one in 10 Downing Street. Thank goodness he has a des res in California to escape to when working from home gets too much. He won his crown after 200-odd people just like him decided he should be in charge of our country. Now they must be rewarded for their help in his rise to office. Sunak couldn’t beat Liz Truss and she was beaten by a lettuce, so I imagine he is very grateful to those who got him the gig.The...
Wealthy Crypto Bull Rishi Sunak Become’s Britain’s Prime Minister After Truss Resignation
In the confusing world of British politics, a new Prime Minister has been elected following Liz Truss’s controversial departure. Crypto believer and former UK Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak, has become the U.K.’s PM after winning Conservative Party leadership. The 42-year-old made several pro-crypto moves during his time as finance minister under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Crypto-Friendly Rishi Sunak Appointed UK Prime Minister Following Truss Exit
Rishi Sunak, who shepherded the U.K.’s new crypto ambitions during his time as finance minister, will be the country’s next prime minister following Liz Truss’ exit from office last week. Millicent Labs co-founder Kene Ezeji-Okoye discusses the move and what this means for crypto. Plus, his outlook for a digital pound and private stablecoins.
Rishi Sunak has done a 'grubby deal' over Suella Braverman appointment, says Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer criticised the return of Suella Braverman as home secretary, accusing Rishi Sunak of doing a "grubby deal" in her re-appointment.The cabinet minister was forced out by Liz Truss after she breached the ministerial code by sending an official document from a personal email.“He’s so weak, he’s done a grubby deal, trading national security... party first, country second," the Labour leader said.The prime minister has refused to deny that government officials raised concerns about the return of Ms Braverman, saying that she "accepted her mistake."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak faces Keir Starmer at first PMQs after Budget delayed - liveSunak is keeping his friends close – and his enemies closerWhat will Rishi Sunak do as PM? Ex-chancellor’s key policy pledges
