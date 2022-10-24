ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Will Sharpe Checks In for ‘White Lotus’ Season Two

With all of the acclaim and accolades that accompanied the first season of “The White Lotus,” what actor would pass up the opportunity to check into The White Lotus Sicily? Will Sharpe was already a fan of the show when the opportunity to audition for its second season came his way. He had been behind the camera for his previous project “Landscapers,” which Sharpe directed and cowrote for HBO and Sky Atlantic. Watching his stars — Olivia Colman and David Thewlis — at work left him eager to get back on screen himself. “I was excited when the message came in...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ On Netflix, About A Teenager Who Fights Against His Evil Witch Heritage

Which supernatural being do you like seeing shows about? Vampires or witches? They all seem to have their own “rules of the road”, but it does seem that witches can be more varied and give writers more story possibilities than vampires (after all, that pesky “sunlight burns us” thing is a problem for the bloodsuckers). A new Netflix series features a young witch who has to fight the dark side of his DNA, while fending off enemies he didn’t even know he had. THE BASTARD SON & THE DEVIL HIMSELF: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Two people driving in a...
Axios Twin Cities

5 easy Minnesota-themed Halloween costumes

If you still need to find a Halloween costume, fear not — I came up with five ideas you can put together in a pinch to amuse fellow Minnesotans. How to do it: Dress in all yellow with a mini crown, sash and pageant queen-style hair. Hold a stick of butter and knife for extra points.
