New Jersey State

SoJO 104.9

Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike

If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
NJ.com

2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses

Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Shore News Network

Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million

Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Drones used in flooding response drill in New Jersey

EGG HARBOR, N.J. -- First responders in Egg Harbor marked the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy with a drill Tuesday.It involved several agencies showing how drones can be used to help improve response efforts.Several drones were used to show how capturing live images can help warn first responders in real time during floods.You can watch the CBS News New York original documentary "Sandy" on Thursday at 7 p.m. on CBS2.
EGG HARBOR, WI
NJ.com

Southern chain’s 1st N.J. location is hot, but it’s not hot chicken | Review

A Virginia-based chain specializing in a Tennessee staple has come to New Jersey. Put down the map and grab a menu. Hot Chikn Kitchn, a company that started in Woodbridge, Va. and hopes to open 200 restaurants over the next three years throughout the Garden State, Virginia, Florida and beyond, has come to Paramus. The fast-casual spot opened on Route 17 last month.
PARAMUS, NJ
Beach Radio

Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention

There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Northfield NJ
