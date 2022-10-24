Read full article on original website
2022 Will Long Be Remembered As The Year Many NJ Stores Closed
We took a look at many of the stores that have closed in New Jersey during 2022. Our list is not complete and does not include countless boutique stores and restaurants that have also closed forever this year. This apocalypse of sorts has played out like a delayed fuse, a...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Landmark approvals for first NJ recreational marijuana businesses
TRENTON – New Jersey’s legal-marijuana regulators approved operating license applications for 15 recreational cannabis businesses Thursday, a milestone first in the state’s efforts to expand the new industry. Since sales of marijuana for recreational use by adults began in April, it has been available only through existing...
Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike
If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
NJ proposal to ban subscriptions for features already built into cars
TRENTON – Legislation awaiting a hearing in the state Assembly would ban car manufacturers and dealers from offering in-car subscriptions for features already built into the vehicle. The bill – A4519 – would not apply to any third-party service providers of features such as SiriusXM satellite radio or in-car...
New study: NJ is the 6th best state to own an electric vehicle
In November, the country saw the passage of a revolutionary infrastructure law that put a $7.5 billion investment into electric vehicle chargers. This law will support a national network of chargers all over the country. Boy, they really want you to switch over to electric!. With the push for electric...
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
Another NJ Toll Hike in January on the Turnpike and Parkway
TRENTON – Tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway will increase by 3% again in January, under the budget adopted Tuesday by the agency that manages the toll roads. When the Turnpike Authority approved big toll increases in 2020 of 36% on the Turnpike and 27%...
2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses
Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million
Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
N.J. legal weed: 5 nationally popular cannabis strains now available in the Garden State
With more products from nationally syndicated brands hitting the legal weed market in New Jersey this year, navigating the various names for strains can get complicated. Experienced shoppers tend to search for a preferred flavor profile or by telling the budtender what range of effects they are looking to have.
NJ weather: Is it really going to rain on Halloween?
There is only one rain chance in the forecast. And unfortunately, it falls on Halloween Monday. Spotty showers are expected. But trick-or-treaters need not quake in fear or cry in terror, as things are trending happier and drier. Keep reading for more. Meanwhile, the last weekend of October is shaping...
Drones used in flooding response drill in New Jersey
EGG HARBOR, N.J. -- First responders in Egg Harbor marked the 10-year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy with a drill Tuesday.It involved several agencies showing how drones can be used to help improve response efforts.Several drones were used to show how capturing live images can help warn first responders in real time during floods.You can watch the CBS News New York original documentary "Sandy" on Thursday at 7 p.m. on CBS2.
Superstorm Sandy: A look back at the impact 10 years ago at the Jersey shore
Sandy is one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, with some $36.8 billion in damage in New Jersey and $32.8 billion in New York.
Southern chain’s 1st N.J. location is hot, but it’s not hot chicken | Review
A Virginia-based chain specializing in a Tennessee staple has come to New Jersey. Put down the map and grab a menu. Hot Chikn Kitchn, a company that started in Woodbridge, Va. and hopes to open 200 restaurants over the next three years throughout the Garden State, Virginia, Florida and beyond, has come to Paramus. The fast-casual spot opened on Route 17 last month.
A Winning $200K Lottery Ticket Was Sold Last Week in Southern Ocean County, NJ
We all buy lottery tickets and put them in our purses or wallet and never look at them. It's time to pull out your tickets if you bought Powerball tickets for October 24th's drawing and bought your ticket in Beach Haven, you could be a big winner. The New Jersey...
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention
There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
Lawmakers propose bill strengthening New Jersey’s outdoor smoking ban
Places where it would be illegal to smoke outdoors may expand if a new bill gets approved.
