Colorado to distribute $6 million to Marshall Fire victims rebuilding homes

Colorado's largest Habitat for Humanity project, one of the biggest in the western United States, is officially underway in Greeley.Thanks to northern Coloradans' donations and federal funding, nearly 500 Weld County families will be shown a pathway to home ownership in the coming years. The community will be located along the Greeley and Evans border near the intersection of 29th Avenue and 32nd Street, and will be called "Hope Springs." The community will feature 491 units of affordable mixed-rate housing. Some families will live in single-family homes, while others will be given access to apartment-style housing. "Today was just monumental for...

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO