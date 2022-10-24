Colorado to distribute $6 million to Marshall Fire victims rebuilding homes

Read full article on original website
coloradopolitics.com
Advocates, opponents clash during town hall on Colorado’s alcohol ballot measures
Business owners, lawmakers and activists clashed Thursday during a town hall that delved into three ballot measures seeking to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol. The town hall – hosted by Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette – brought together advocates and opponents of Propositions 126, 125 and 124. Respectively, the measures aim to allow third-party companies to deliver alcohol from restaurants, bars and liquor stores; permit grocery and convenience stores that sell beer to also sell wine; and, gradually eliminate the limit on liquor stores operated by one person or business.
coloradopolitics.com
Campaign sign vandalism cases go up in El Paso, Teller, Jefferson counties as election approaches
As the Nov. 8 midterm election nears, theft and vandalism of signs promoting certain candidates or positions on ballot questions are plaguing both political camps, according to campaign representatives. But Republican signage appears to be hit the hardest in the Pikes Peak region, where the numbers of registered Republican voters...
coloradopolitics.com
New trails open at Fishers Peak in southern Colorado
After years in busy Boulder and busier Denver, Juan Delaroca was looking for something else. In 2015, he found it driving through Trinidad near Colorado's southern border with New Mexico — found it in the sight of a mighty flattop, Fishers Peak, which was privately held at the time.
coloradopolitics.com
Cable TV provider who donated $40,000 to Colorado AG Phil Weiser was treated differently in probes
Dozens of people with ties to Dish Network ponied up nearly $40,000 in campaign contributions to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser — many of them giving for the first time — just before, during and after the company was the focus of a deceptive trade practices inquiry that began in 2021, campaign records show.
denverite.com
Some units at these Green Valley Ranch apartments will remain ‘permanently affordable’ for locals
Alice Price needed a bigger, more accessible and more affordable place to live. She’s the guardian of her grandchildren and recently had some health issues, so her two-bedroom apartment on the second floor in Aurora, wasn’t cutting it. But finding a place, an affordable place, is not an...
Newly released report analyzes Marshall Fire spread and response
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A report released Thursday gives an in-depth look into the chaotic first hours of the Marshall Fire. The report, known as a facilitated learning analysis, was requested by the Mountain View Fire Department, Louisville Fire Department and Boulder County. It was led by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
coloradosun.com
The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to
Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year. And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state. A majority in the chamber runs through state...
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
coloradopolitics.com
Thursday's ballot returns show more than 360,000 Coloradans voted
Thursday's ballot return numbers from the Colorado Secretary of State's office show 360,593 ballots have now been received and counted, according to a news release. Those numbers reflect both mail-in and in-person voting, although only about 1,500 people have voted in person. That's up almost 90,000 in the last 24...
coloradosun.com
Medicaid denials for Colorado children with severe disabilities set off “sheer panic” among parents
Parents of children with medical needs so severe they need round-the-clock nursing care at home are in “sheer panic” as the state Medicaid program notified them this fall that their services have been denied or reduced. At least 20 families have hired legal counsel to fight the denials...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Colorado’s utilities rule the grid
Hacked off about your spiraling monthly power bills? Wouldn’t it be nice if you could fire your power company and do business with another one that offers lower rates?. Imagine shopping around for your household’s electricity in the same way you do now for your cellphone or internet service. Making the change could be as easy as going online or making a phone call.
9News
Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield City Council passes inclusionary housing ordinance
Broomfield City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday that aims to incentivize developers to provide more inclusionary housing. “What we’re trying to do is provide housing that aligns with a person’s income, because affordable is a relative term,” Mayor Guyleen Castriotta said. “A lot of folks are cost-burdened with their housing-related costs, and the rule of thumb is, you shouldn’t be spending more than 30% of your income on your housing-related expenses, to live in a healthy way — to be able to afford everything else you need.”
Nearly 500 Colorado families get help from Habitat for Humanity
Colorado's largest Habitat for Humanity project, one of the biggest in the western United States, is officially underway in Greeley.Thanks to northern Coloradans' donations and federal funding, nearly 500 Weld County families will be shown a pathway to home ownership in the coming years. The community will be located along the Greeley and Evans border near the intersection of 29th Avenue and 32nd Street, and will be called "Hope Springs." The community will feature 491 units of affordable mixed-rate housing. Some families will live in single-family homes, while others will be given access to apartment-style housing. "Today was just monumental for...
Small wildfire that prompted evacuations in Boulder County was sparked by weed wacker
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small wildfire that prompted evacuations in Boulder County last week was sparked by a weed wacker, the sheriff's office said. The wildfire burned about 19 acres on private land just off Highway 36 north of Boulder Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office said the only damage from the fire was to about 100 to 150 feet of a wooden fence.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’
It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
kunc.org
Plan to store long rifles at two St. Vrain Valley schools moves forward
The seven-member St. Vrain Valley School Board voted unanimously on Wednesday night to let law enforcement store long-range, high-accuracy rifles at Lyons Middle Senior High School and Niwot High School. The Boulder County Sheriff proposed the plan, saying it’s necessary to ensure law enforcement officers can keep the students safe in case of a school shooting.
coloradopolitics.com
Durango Herald: Politics play out on Colorado school board
Actions and votes coming from Colorado’s board of education are so politicized, some members seem to have lost their way. Instead of bettering education for all students, decisions are lined with personal, political agendas. Board members’ political leanings were evident in the recent 4-3 vote, upholding Durango School District...
Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
