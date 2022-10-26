Amazon's Beauty Sale: The Best Hair Products and Hair Tools

While shopping is fun year-round, there are a few times of the year when it really counts to pick up some new beauty products. And while Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale just ended, the retailer is back with yet another amazing slew of deals as part of its Beauty Haul event. The sale includes thousands of products, and will run from October 24 until November 6. I’m of the personal opinion that it’s best to buy once-pricey haircare products while they're on sale, and with that in mind, I’ve broken down the best haircare and hair product deals included in the sale.

These deals are organized into a few easy-to-shop categories below, such as the best hot tools that are on sale, the best gift sets in the sale, and all of the best shampoos and conditioners that are discounted. Plus, a few of the tools below have been vetted by our team of experts and are backed by tons of glowing five-star reviews. Consider this your destination to shop the best hair dryers , the best blow dryer brushes , and the best curling irons on the market (for a discount!)

Ahead, shop details from brands like IGK, R+Co, INFINITYPRO by CONAIR, and Revlon. Many of the products are also priced at under $50, but I’ve marked the products that retail for above that price for your best browsing experience. Happy shopping—your hair is going to look great, I promise.

CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron

This 1" flat iron from CHI has nearly 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and for good reason. It heats up in seconds to a max temperature of 392°F, and has details like an 11-foot chord that makes styling a breeze. Reviewers say that it makes their hair looks shiny in no time. and without having to do multiple passes on each section, which means less heat damage. "I recommend this product for all hair types," wrote one glowing reviewer. "I have frizzy long island hair and after using the chi flatiron straightener, really happy with how straight and soft my hair gets."





Pros: Costs less than $50; Has an 11-foot chord; Heats up in seconds.

Cons: Only has one heat setting.

INFINITIPRO by CONAIR Cool Air Curler

This top-rated 1.5-inch curling iron from INFINITIPRO by Conair blows cool air to set the curls as you go, making them last longer. It’s designed to create loose curls, so it’s great for second-day hair to boost the look of your blowout or give you pretty waves in a flash. It has three heat settings and the cold air feature only turns on once your desired heat is reached on the device, but it can be turned off entirely with a click of a button. One reviewer noted that it curls her fine hair like nothing else, and while it takes some getting used to, the final result is stunning.





Pros: Cools curls as it curls; Top-rated; Costs less than $50.

Cons: Only has three heat settings; Some reviewers say that the barrel pulls on your hair; Some reviewers say there is a learning curve.

Sultra The Bombshell Rod Clipless Curling Iron

If you're new to curling your hair or are just sick of the classic clipped curling irons in your collection, this curling iron from Sultra just made styling your hair even easier. All you have to do now is wrap each section of your around the barrel and hold it there until the ends start to feel warm in your hand. Then, release to bouncy, smooth curls. These types of curlers also make it easier to achieve waves rather than formal curls. "I have very straight fine hair that falls out of normal curls in minutes, but somehow this rod works its magic and actually makes my hair hold a curl," wrote one reviewer.

Pros: Creates curls that last; Easy to use for beginners; Has a 9-foot chord; Comes with a protective glove.

Cons: Costs more than $50.

T3 AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush with Two Attachments

T3 makes some of the best styling products on the market, and this one is no different. This blow dryer brush from the brand is great for all hair lengths, no matter your desired outcome. It comes with a paddle brush and a round brush, so you can give yourself a bouncy blowout or a smooth and sleek look. It comes equipped with a whopping 15 different heat and speed combinations, too, so you can really customize your finished look.





Pros: Comes with 2 different heads; Has 15 heat and speed combinations; Doesn't pull at your hair as you use it;

Cons: Not ergonomically designed; Costs more than $50.

CHI Spin N Curl Ceramic Rotating Curler

More than 19,000 five-star Amazon reviews can’t lie—this styling tool from REVLON is next-level good. The device, which draws hair into the styler, heats it into a curl, and then releases it to create perfect waves and curls, has rightfully won the internet over thanks to its three heat settings and three coordinating timers—Low at 15 seconds for fine hair, Medium heat for 17 seconds for medium hair, and high heat at 19 seconds for coarse hair—as well as the fact that it automatically turns off after one hour.





Pros: Has three dedicated heat settings for each hair type; Light to hold;

Cons: Costs more than $50; Some reviewers say it's hard to use on the back of your head; Some reviewers say it's not great for thick hair.

INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR The Knot Dr. All-in-One Oval Dryer Brush

Blow dryer brushes have been taking the haircare world by storm over the last two years, and this purple one from INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR deserves a spot on in your collection if you’re just getting started using the tool. It detangles your hair as it applies heat, which means that you don’t have to run the hot brush over the desired section multiple times. “I have never been this happy with any other haircare anything,” wrote one glowing five-star review.





Pros: Costs less than $50; Top-rated.

Cons: Some reviewers say it has too wide of a handle; Works best to style damp hair rather than wet hair.

BaBylissPRO Watt Turbo Hair Dryer

Another Amazon sale, another amazing blow dryer worth investing your money in. This under-$100, bright red option from BaBylissPRO is simple but effective and has garnered nearly 100 five-star ratings because it’s so good. With 6 heat settings, it’s designed to be quieter and lighter than others on the market. “My hair usually takes forever to dry, but this hairdryer has cut the time in half,” wrote one reviewer. “The most important thing is my hair never looks damaged!!!!”





Pros: Has 6 heat settings; Quieter than other models; Lighter than other models.

Cons: Costs more than $50.

Shop The Best Shampoos & Conditioners

Rene Furterer KARITE NUTRI Intense Nourishing Mask

Got hair that needs an instant boost of hydration this winter season? This under-$50 intensive hair mask from Rene Furterer is chock-full of good-for-hair ingredients such as shea butter, shea oil, and wheat micro-proteins that fix hair from the inside-out. One five-star reviewer even claimed that this hair mask "saved" their hair after years of bleaching it. Others noted that it didn't weigh their hair down after using it, and that it actually helped extend their time between washes.





Pros: Costs less than $50; A little goes a long way.

Cons: You need to leave it on for more than 20 minutes to get the best results.

Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights Purple Shampoo & Conditioner

Brighten and refresh the look of your blonde hair this winter season thanks to this purple shampoo and conditioner set from Clairol. This under-$30 duo from the iconic haircare brand instantly fights dullness and brassiness that naturally pops up after a trip to the salon. It’s also great on gray, silver, and light blonde hair, and will boost the look of highlights or all-over color.





Pros: Costs less than $50; Brightens the look of highlights.

Cons: Better for just blonde hair; Large size;

DevaCurl No-Poo Decadence Zero Lather Cleanser For Ultra-Rich Moisture

This cleanser is designed for medium-to-coarse curls that are on the dryer side because it fights frizz and adds moisture to your hair after just one wash. But don’t just take it from me—this small-but-mighty product from DevaCurl has garnered almost three hundred five-star reviews on Amazon. “I have very dry hair—baby-fine and wavy-curly,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This shampoo does such a great job in cleansing, volumizing, and moisturizing without weighing down the curls. In fact, it encourages them.”





Pros: Costs less than $50; Paraben-free formula; Sulfate-free formula; Fast-acting.

Cons: Small size.

OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Extra Strength Volumizing Shampoo + Conditioner

Marie Claire editors have long declared their love for this $20 shampoo and conditioner set from OGX, so consider it expert-approved. It’s formulated with biotin and vitamin B7 to strengthen hair from the inside out and leave it looking and feeling its best. The nearly 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon are chock-full of users that say that it makes their hair feel silky-smooth and shiny, with one saying that it “left my hair very soft tangle free.”





Pros: Costs less than $50; Editor-approved; Top-rated; Adds softness.

Cons: Some reviewers said the products didn't make their hair feel or look fuller.

DevaCurl Buildup Buster Gentle Clarifying Cleanser

If you want to clarify your hair without stripping it, pick up this cleanser from DevaCurl. It’s gentle yet effective, giving curls their spring back. It was also co-developed by a dermatologist and is free of SLS/SLES sulfates, silicones, and parabens. Like many clarifying shampoo products, this one has a tendency to leave hair feeling dry if you don’t couple it with a super-hydrating conditioner product in the shower. The reviewers also note that it’s not a sudsy product, but that it gets the job done.





Pros: Is gentle on hair; Reviewers say you don't need a lot of product for it to work.

Cons: Costs over $50.

L'Oreal Paris Le Color Gloss One Step In-Shower Toning Hair Gloss, Neutralizes Brass, Conditions & Boosts Shine, Silver, 4 Ounce

Using a hair gloss is a great way to rejuvenate your hair color in between pricey visits to the salon, and this affordable one from classic brand L’Oreal Paris does the trick for under $15, so you need to shop it now in colors ranging across the color spectrum including silver and dark brown. Reviewers say that the final result is subtle but noticeable, so it’s great if you need a quick fix ahead of an event or special occasion.





Pros: Costs less than $50; Top-rated; Easy-to-use.

Cons: Has a chemical smell.

Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Hair Brush, Aqua - Exclusive Ultra-soft IntelliFlex Bristles - Natural Boar Bristles Leave Hair Shiny And Smooth For All Hair Types - For Women, Men, Wet And Dry Hair

Be honest: when was the last time you bought a new hair brush? If you’re like me, you’ve probably been using the same one for years. This one from Wet Brush is a great (and affordable!) way to update your routine this winter. Better than the fact that it’s priced at under $10, this brush is actually designed to be used on either wet or dry hair, as the name might suggest. Shop it now in this teal color, or in 12 other hues and prints.





Pros: Costs less than $50; Can be used on either wet or dry hair; Comes in several colors and prints; Top-rated.

Cons: Has short bristles; Some reviewers says the brush itself isn't durable.

R+Co BLEU Vapor Lotion to Powder Dry Shampoo, 3 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Just as important as finding a great shampoo and conditioner is finding a great dry shampoo that will keep your hair refreshed in between washes. Yes, this one from hairdresser-approved brand R+Co is pricey at $58, but it’s worth it (trust me—I’ve used it). The unique cream-to-powder formula comes with a learning curve, but the results are great. The only cons? The scent is stronger than others. Plus, if you use too much on dark hair, you may end up with white residue.





Pros: Cruelty-free; Vegan formula.

Cons: Costs over $50; Can leave white residue behind; Has a strong smell.

Best Hair Product Sets

IGK Brighter Days Ahead Set

Massive sales are a great time to pick up a set to test a few products from the same brand. This set from IGK includes everything you need to revive the look of your blonde hair this winter, especially considering it’s about to get too cold to go t o the salon on a regular basis. It includes the Blonde Pop Toning Shampoo and Conditioner, the Expensive GK EXPENSIVE Amla Oil Hi-Shine Topcoat (a personal favorite) and the L.A. Blonde Purple Toning Leave-In Treatment Spray.





Pros: Includes full-size products

Cons: Best for blonde or light hair; Costs over $50.

R+Co Full Picture Must Haves Kit

Another favorite haircare brand of mine is R+Co, and this set includes a few of my favorites from the range (and is included in the sale). The Television Perfect Hair Shampoo and Conditioner, for instance, is one of my go-tos when my hair needs some extra hydration. Plus, the Outer Space Hairspray has a light, easy-to-work-with, flexible hold that leaves my hair feeling bouncy and light, not crunchy. You can also get everything for under $150, so it makes for a great gift.





Pros: Includes full-size products.

Cons: Costs over $50.