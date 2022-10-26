ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's Beauty Sale: The Best Electric Toothbrushes

By Gabrielle Ulubay
Over the past few years, I've become obsessed with oral hygiene—a habit I developed when, during the pandemic, dentists' offices had shuttered indefinitely. The specter of a cavity haunted me, pushing me to invest in high-quality toothpaste, miles of dental floss, gadgets like tongue scrapers (a game changer), and, of, course, a state-of-the-art electric toothbrush.

Once I made these investments, I noticed that tooth stains and stale breath had, for the most part, become things of the past. So although the doors to my dentist's office are now wide open, I remain fastidious about my dental routine, which is why I was delighted to learn that a number of electric toothbrushes are now being sold at a tremendous discount as part of Amazon's holiday beauty haul, which takes place from October 24 through November 6.

Below, some of our favorite electric toothbrushes from this sale that will have your pearly whites shining in no time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Dn2r_0ikw9YXR00 Best Electric Toothbrush for Braces and Retainers

Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush with Brush Head, Black Onyx

This impressive brush has a five-star rating on Amazon, and with good reason: It provides real-time feedback on the handle itself to let you know if you're brushing too hard, too soft, or if you're not brushing enough. Reviewers love it, and note that it also works well on braces and retainers.


Pros: comes with a refill head; works on braces and retainers; customizable

Cons: can be tough on sensitive gums

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zchNQ_0ikw9YXR00 Best Electric Toothbrush for Brushing Feedback

Colgate hum by Colgate Black Electric Toothbrush for Adults

I've been obsessed with this toothbrush since a friend of mine posted about hers on Instagram a few years ago. This brush not only allows users to track how well they're brushing their teeth via mobile app, but it also comes with a built-in timer so you can experience real-time sensory feedback while you're brushing. Users write that the brush is also durable, that the battery is indeed long-lasting (ten days!), and that it makes brushing fun.


Pros: real-time brushing feedback via mobile app; easy setup

Cons: requires charging chord

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bt0x_0ikw9YXR00 Best Electric Toothbrush for Gum Health

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500, Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush

This high-tech toothbrush comes with three intensities and four modes, allowing you to focus your brushing session on gum health, deep cleaning, or whitening . One reviewer, who has struggled with gum health problems, says that their gums are now considerably tighter and healthier after switching to this brush.


Pros: targets gum health; targets whitening; pairs with a mobile app to track progress

Cons: requires charging chord

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3js2hK_0ikw9YXR00 Best Electric Toothbrush for Sensitive Teeth

PHYLIAN Sonic Electric Toothbrush

This toothbrush boasts a long battery life, quick charging time, and comes at an affordable cost. Customers rave about how convenient it is, and many love how its small head makes it easy to reach molars, the back of one's bottom teeth, and other crevices.


Pros: affordable; charges quickly; long battery life; small head; can be customized for sensitive teeth

Cons: vibrations not intense enough for some advanced users

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isPQV_0ikw9YXR00 Best Electric Toothbrush for Cleaning Gums

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush for Adults and Kids

This toothbrush is great for cleansing gums as well as the gum line. It does so by gently pulsing fluid against the gum line to remove plaque, food, and more. One reviewer says that it was perfect for removing popcorn kernels that were stuck in her gum line, and she said it worked well without irritating her sensitive teeth.


Pros: long battery life; customizable (five different settings and three colorways); cleans gums

Cons: vibrates instead of spinning; vibrations may be too strong for some

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDwjO_0ikw9YXR00 Best Electric Toothbrush for a Thorough Cleaning

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

This soft-bristled brush comes a travel case and a whopping eight extra heads, so when you buy this item you can rest assured that you'll be set for a while. It also features four different brushing modes, all of which are designed to get into all your mouth's little nooks and crannies. One reviewer even said that their dentist praised their teeth cleanliness after they started using this brush!


Pros: wireless charging; comes with replacement heads; comes with a travelling case

Cons: no power indicator to let you know if it needs to be charged

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10nuAq_0ikw9YXR00 Best Electric Toothbrush for Immediate Results

Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush with Replacement Brush Heads and Travel Case, White

This brush is built with a tiny camera that provides real-time feedback on a mobile app to tell you how thoroughly you are (or aren't) brushing. Reviewers after reviewer marvels about the difference they feel in mouth cleanliness after just one use.


Pros: provides feedback on brushing; battery-powered

Cons: takes time to set up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvZMb_0ikw9YXR00 An Electric Toothbrush For a Full-Mouth Cleaning

Colgate 360 Floss Tip Sonic Powered Battery Toothbrush and Floss Tip Refills

This toothbrush, which is battery operated (no chord mess here!), includes cheek and tongue cleaners for full-mouth plaque removal. Plus, its head includes floss tips in order to get the gunk out from between your teeth while you brush (though I personally swear by flossing and say you should floss in addition to brushing no matter what). One reviewer raves that after one brush, their teeth mouth felt cleaner than it did after their last professional cleaning!


Pros: inexpensive; battery-powered; includes tongue and cheek cleaners; comes with replacement heads

Cons: bristles vibrate but don't spin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVhaf_0ikw9YXR00 Best Charcoal Electric Toothbrush

Colgate 360 Charcoal Sonic Powered Battery Toothbrush, Pack of 2

Multiple reviewers write that after trying this toothbrush, they'll never use another. One said that they noticed a difference in teeth whiteness after just one week of use, and another pointed out that this brush gently cleanses the gums in addition to cleaning teeth. Plus, the price can't be beat!


Pros: inexpensive; comes with an extra brush; battery-powered

Cons: dentists have mixed feedback about using charcoal on teeth; doesn't come with extra heads

