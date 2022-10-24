ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alberta Was Named As One Of The Top Travel Destinations For 2023 & It's The Only One In Canada

Alberta has been named as one of the top 25 destinations in the world to visit in 2023 and it's the only spot in Canada to make it on the list. In its annual list of the top 25 travel destinations in the world, National Geographic said Alberta is one of the places travellers should be visiting in the new year alongside places like the Scottish Highlands, Laos, and Ghana.
I Got Scammed Out Of $4K Apartment Hunting In Toronto & Here’s What I Wish I'd Known

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Hunting for a Toronto apartment to rent might be one of the most stressful things to do in this city. I am currently looking for a new place, and it's been bidding war after war with absolutely no luck.
6 Delicious Caffe Latte Spots in Vancouver To Get A Caffeine Boost

If you are part of the roughly 70% of Canadians who embark on the daily consumption of coffee, you know the sensory awakening the delicious aroma of that caffeinated liquid provokes in most of us when brewed. Whether the smell allows you to manage to finally open your eyes wide for your morning routine, deeply concentrate on the task at hand or simply get out of bed like a prairie dog looking for snacks outside its home in the summer sun, coffee drinkers are simply wired to appreciate a nice stimulating drink.
Nearly 30 Visitors To Whitby's New Spa Are Suing After An Outbreak & It Was 'Horrific'

Some visitors to a brand new spa near Toronto did not experience the "wellness" benefits they were expecting. In fact, many guests experienced quite the opposite. The Thermëa Spa Village in Whitby, Ontario, is now facing a lawsuit after pseudomonas and staphylococcus (or staph) bacteria was discovered in the saltwater pool, Källa, on October 14, 2022.

