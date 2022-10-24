Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
CBS Sports
Magic Johnson says Lakers' Russell Westbrook must 'take accountability' for his poor play to start the season
Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called on Russell Westbrook to "take accountability" for his poor play to start the season. In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Johnson shared his thoughts on the Westbrook situation, which reached another low point on Sunday in the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Watch Grizzlies' Ja Morant finish one-handed alley-oop dunk for latest highlight
Ja Morant wasn't content to toss an alley-oop highlight against the Brooklyn Nets. He topped it with an alley-oop dunk of his own for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Late in the second quarter, Tyus Jones dribbled down on a fastbreak and passed it to Morant, who threw down a one-handed dunk with his left hand. It was impressive because Morant often finishes with his right hand but had the power to catch and finish with the...
Ja Morant has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into the NBA's new FOMO team | Giannotto
The plan was practical, in theory. I couldn’t go to all three basketball games on three-consecutive days. Not with two young kids. So an executive decision was made. I went to see Bronny James on Saturday night at Collierville High School and then went to the Memphis Tigers exhibition game against Christian Brothers on Sunday afternoon at FedExForum because that was the only way to watch them.
NBA Fans Roast Ben Simmons After Abysmal Performance Against Grizzlies: "This Guy Was Supposed To Be The Future Of Basketball"
Ben Simmons fouled out of a Brooklyn Nets loss for the second time this season, making fans extremely upset after the game.
CBS Sports
Texas A&M suspends three freshmen following locker room incident during South Carolina game, per report
Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three freshmen members of the football program -- cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams -- as a result of a locker room incident last weekend vs. South Carolina, according to The Athletic. The details of the specific incident that led to the suspensions is unclear at this time. TexAgs was first to report the news of Texas A&M suspending the three players.
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams out with patellar tendinitis
Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks with patellar tendinitis in his right knee
numberfire.com
Kings' KZ Okpala will come off bench Thursday
Sacramento Kings small forward KZ Okpala will not be in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Memphis Grizzlies, per head coach Mike Brown. Okpala will concede his starting spot to No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray, which Brown indicated will be a permanent change moving forward. Okpala played just four minutes last game and it's possible that he struggles to remain in the rotation.
Why Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is facing his toughest task yet
Tyus Jones is standing at the scorer's table. There's 6:47 left in the first quarter, and he removes his warmup shirt and points at Desmond Bane as the dead-ball horn sounds off for substitutions. This is much earlier than Jones was subbing into games the past three seasons with the...
NBA Scout Speaks On Trail Blazers’ Hot Start To Season
The Portland Trail Blazers struggled NBA last season with their superstar point guard, Damian Lillard, ailing. Lillard played in only 29 games last season as he underwent a procedure on his abdomen and the Trail Blazers bottomed out. They traded away numerous veterans to clear as much cap space and...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Continues scorching start
Lillard totaled 31 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 135-110 win over the Nuggets. Though Lillard's 31 points led all scorers in Monday's contest, it was actually his second-lowest scoring output of the campaign. The superstar point guard has been a juggernaut on the offensive end thus far, tying for third in the league with 33.3 points per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three-point range. With the Blazers off to 4-0 start, Lillard has emerged as a very early MVP candidate.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Impressive showing off bench
Beasley totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 win over the Rockets. Beasley finished in double figures in the scoring column for the fourth time in five games as he continues to enjoy a strong start to the 2022-23 season. The guard received more playing time than usual due to Collin Sexton's (oblique) absence Wednesday night, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see his minutes decrease at least slightly once Sexton is cleared to return.
Analysis: Lakers are going to have to look for some help
The season isn't even two weeks old
CBS Sports
Neiman Marcus is selling a two-on-two game against Scottie Pippen, Scotty Pippen Jr. in Christmas catalog
The chance to live out any basketball fan's fantasy can be yours this holiday season for the low price of $333,333. That is what Neiman Marcus is charging for the opportunity to play a game of two-on-two with Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. In the 2022 Neiman Marcus Christmas...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Closing in on return
Bertans (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans but is close to making his season debut, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. Once cleared for action, Bertans should play a bench role in his first full season in Dallas. After being acquired from the Wizards midway through last season, Bertans made 22 appearances and averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Sent The Cavs A Harsh Message During Wednesday’s Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers were in action on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs, who won the game 103-92, had a four-point lead at halftime, but head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wasn’t satisfied with the way his team performed over the first two quarters. After the game, he admitted that...
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Stockton Kings plan to play fast-paced, entertaining basketball this season
In his second season as head coach of the Stockton Kings, Bobby Jackson said he hopes to put on the floor for fans, a fast-paced, unselfish group of players who do not hesitate to get up and down the court. The Kings finished last season 15-18 and eighth in the...
How Dillon Brooks' return helped the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant and more
The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a 3-1 start and one of the NBA's best records. Dillon Brooks made his return and scored four points against the Brooklyn Nets, but his defense against Kevin Durant helped lead the Grizzlies to a win. Ja Morant and Desmond Bane set a Grizzlies...
Comments / 0