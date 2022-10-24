Kim Kardashian Reunites With Ivanka Trump, Releases Statement As Ex Kanye West Faces Backlash Over Anti-Semitic Remarks

Source: mcla@broadimage / MEGA; @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Kim Kardashian was seen out and about with Ivanka Trump as the reality mogul's ex Kanye "Ye" West continues to embroil himself in controversy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Sunday, the duo was photographed grabbing a private meal together. Ivanka was clad in a tan trench coat while Kim wore a black dress paired with a matching leather jacket for their fashionable dinner outing in SoCal.

Eyewitnesses said they dined and caught up for three hours before leaving the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. It is unknown exactly what they discussed although a restaurant insider said that West's recent anti-Semitic remarks were a talking point.

This morning, Kim broke her silence on the matter in a social media statement.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," her message read.

The Skims founder is reportedly "deeply concerned" about Ye's recent antics and "worried about [their] kids hearing what he said."

As for Ivanka, she and her husband, Jared Kushner, are Jewish. The daughter of 45th President Donald Trump converted when she and Kushner tied the knot back in 2009.

During a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ye first doubled down on his tweet when asked if he regretted a post talking about going "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

"Are you sorry you said it?" Piers questioned, to which the rapper stated, "No. Absolutely not."

Later on, the Yeezy designer — who was recently dropped by notable fashion brands Vogue and Balenciaga — appeared to realize the weight of his words.

"I will say I'm sorry for the people that I hurt with the defcon [comment] — the confusion that I caused. I feel like I caused hurt and confusion," he said. "And I'm sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through."

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported last week that Ye's new divorce lawyers recently kick-started his lingering divorce process, bringing the exes much closer to finalizing their split.

As that continues, Kim pushed aside the drama to celebrate her 42nd birthday in the company of friends and family.

Over the weekend, she tried to go to Las Vegas but high winds prevented their private jet from landing.

"It was too dangerous so safety first always and we flew home," Kim wrote via her Stories on Sunday. "Then @diggzy caught us at In-N-Out."