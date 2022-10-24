Read full article on original website
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, singer of 'Great Balls of Fire,' dead at 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87.
Josh Epstein, Kyle Rideout Team with Good Question Media for Dark Comedy ‘Knight’s Camp’ (Exclusive)
Josh Epstein and Kyle Rideout, the Canadian filmmaking team behind indies Eadweard and Adventures in Public School, are going Medieval. The duo have set up their latest feature project, the dark comedy Knight’s Camp at Good Question Media, which is developing and financing.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Frontline' Doc Filmmakers on Investigating Potential War Crimes in Ukraine: "It's All About the Evidence"Jerry Lee Lewis, Piano-Bashing Pioneer of Rock 'N' Roll, Dies at 87CNN to Cut Back on Original Films and Series From Outside Partners Epstein and Rideout co-wrote the project with Rideout in the director’s chair for a spring 2023 start. Producing are Dan...
38 Then & Now Pictures Of Famous Celeb Children From Li'l Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
Will Sharpe Checks In for ‘White Lotus’ Season Two
With all of the acclaim and accolades that accompanied the first season of “The White Lotus,” what actor would pass up the opportunity to check into The White Lotus Sicily? Will Sharpe was already a fan of the show when the opportunity to audition for its second season came his way. He had been behind the camera for his previous project “Landscapers,” which Sharpe directed and cowrote for HBO and Sky Atlantic. Watching his stars — Olivia Colman and David Thewlis — at work left him eager to get back on screen himself. “I was excited when the message came in...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ On Netflix, About A Teenager Who Fights Against His Evil Witch Heritage
Which supernatural being do you like seeing shows about? Vampires or witches? They all seem to have their own “rules of the road”, but it does seem that witches can be more varied and give writers more story possibilities than vampires (after all, that pesky “sunlight burns us” thing is a problem for the bloodsuckers). A new Netflix series features a young witch who has to fight the dark side of his DNA, while fending off enemies he didn’t even know he had. THE BASTARD SON & THE DEVIL HIMSELF: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Two people driving in a...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
