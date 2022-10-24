Read full article on original website
Related
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ On Netflix, About A Teenager Who Fights Against His Evil Witch Heritage
Which supernatural being do you like seeing shows about? Vampires or witches? They all seem to have their own “rules of the road”, but it does seem that witches can be more varied and give writers more story possibilities than vampires (after all, that pesky “sunlight burns us” thing is a problem for the bloodsuckers). A new Netflix series features a young witch who has to fight the dark side of his DNA, while fending off enemies he didn’t even know he had. THE BASTARD SON & THE DEVIL HIMSELF: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Two people driving in a...
5 easy Minnesota-themed Halloween costumes
If you still need to find a Halloween costume, fear not — I came up with five ideas you can put together in a pinch to amuse fellow Minnesotans. How to do it: Dress in all yellow with a mini crown, sash and pageant queen-style hair. Hold a stick of butter and knife for extra points.
15 Horrible Bosses Who Have Made Work Hell On Earth For Their Workers
Including one boss who requested a "funeral note," one who set limits on electricity, and one who left a petty note on their worker's last paycheck.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Comments / 0