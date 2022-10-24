ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TN

smithcountyinsider.com

Masonic Lodge #249 Annual Turkey Sale

The New Middleton Masonic Lodge #249 is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Smoked Turkey Sale!. To order, please call or text James Grimsley at (615) 489-7344 with your name, number, and how many turkeys you wish to purchase. Orders must be received by the end of the day on Tuesday, November...
GORDONSVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

16th Annual Chad’s Run – Saturday, November 5th 2022

For the past 15 years, the first Saturday in November has typically been a busy morning on the campus of Gordonsville High School as members from all throughout the community gather for the annual Chad’s Run 5K. Chad’s Run was established to support Chad Hunter, who was involved in...
GORDONSVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Lissa’s Nutrition Celebrates Carthage Store with Ribbon Cutting

Lissa’s Nutrition celebrated their recent opening in Carthage with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, October 21, 2022. Several community and business leaders came out to show their support. In November 2018, Sam and Melissa Willcut moved to Defeated Creek in Smith County (where Sam is the pulpit minister...
CARTHAGE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Mrs. Carolyn Givens Duncan

Mrs. Carolyn Givens Duncan, age 77, of Carthage, died Tuesday afternoon, October 25 at Smith County Health and Rehab. She is survived by: sisters, Linda Jackson and husband Thurman of Elmwood, Patricia Grisham and husband Danny of Horseshoe Bend, Patsy Givens of Carthage; 5 children, Angela Strickland of Carthage, Connie Duncan of Murfreesboro, Penny Silcox of South Carthage, Steve McMillan of Carthage, Cheryl Calhoun and husband George of Hattisburg, Mississippi; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
CARTHAGE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Tennessee Works Bus Tour stops in Gordonsville, TN

The Tennessee Works Bus Tour will stop in Gordonsville TN on Monday, November 7th at 1:30 p.m. Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Rand McNally, State Representative and house speaker, Cameron Sexton and Candidate for State Representative Michael Hale will be participating. The Bus Tour will stop at the Timberloft at...
GORDONSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County

WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NASHVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Mr. Larry Wesley Reed

Mr. Larry Wesley Reed peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on October 23, 2022. Larry was born to James Willard Reed and Mildred Francis Bennett on April 16th, 1954. He was born and raised in Nashville, and he was proud of where he came from. Larry served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. He went on to fulfill his dream of being a firefighter where he served the downtown Nashville area for 25 years. Larry was a member of the American Legion Post 88 for 45 years and a longtime parishioner of St. Edward Catholic Church in Nashville, TN.
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Manchester Fire, area volunteer departments deploy to Warren County

At approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, “Task Force 6” — which is made up of fire apparatus and crews from Manchester Fire-Rescue, as well as volunteer fire departments from Hillsboro, New Union and North Coffee from Coffee County, along with personnel and apparatus from Lincoln County and Moore County Volunteer Fire Departments and Winchester Fire Department — deployed from Coffee County in support of Wildfires in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Classic Rock 105.1

Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee

Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

Carthage couple become paranormal investigators

As a youth Carthage resident Steven Denson says he witnessed his grandfather pass down the hallway of his family’s home. It would have been an ordinary occurrence other than his grandfather had passed away. The incident occurred one night before bedtime and it wasn’t a shadowy or ghostly image...
CARTHAGE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

EARLY VOTING RESULTS IN FOR CUMBERLAND COUNTY AS OF OCTOBER 24, 2022

Administrator of Elections Jill Davis reports that 3,704 people have voted early in Cumberland County as of Monday, October 24, 2022. Davis said the number of early voters is a little low for this election, although higher than the primary earlier this year. Friday was the biggest day so far for voter turnout at 800 and Monday was at 797.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Warren County wildfire 100% contained, TN Forestry says

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 70-acre wildfire that threatened homes and buildings in Warren County this week has been fully contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. The tide began to turn on the fire Tuesday night when rain kept the fire from getting larger. Wednesday morning the...
WARREN COUNTY, TN

