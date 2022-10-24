Read full article on original website
smithcountyinsider.com
Masonic Lodge #249 Annual Turkey Sale
The New Middleton Masonic Lodge #249 is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Smoked Turkey Sale!. To order, please call or text James Grimsley at (615) 489-7344 with your name, number, and how many turkeys you wish to purchase. Orders must be received by the end of the day on Tuesday, November...
smithcountyinsider.com
16th Annual Chad’s Run – Saturday, November 5th 2022
For the past 15 years, the first Saturday in November has typically been a busy morning on the campus of Gordonsville High School as members from all throughout the community gather for the annual Chad’s Run 5K. Chad’s Run was established to support Chad Hunter, who was involved in...
smithcountyinsider.com
Lissa’s Nutrition Celebrates Carthage Store with Ribbon Cutting
Lissa’s Nutrition celebrated their recent opening in Carthage with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, October 21, 2022. Several community and business leaders came out to show their support. In November 2018, Sam and Melissa Willcut moved to Defeated Creek in Smith County (where Sam is the pulpit minister...
smithcountyinsider.com
Mrs. Carolyn Givens Duncan
Mrs. Carolyn Givens Duncan, age 77, of Carthage, died Tuesday afternoon, October 25 at Smith County Health and Rehab. She is survived by: sisters, Linda Jackson and husband Thurman of Elmwood, Patricia Grisham and husband Danny of Horseshoe Bend, Patsy Givens of Carthage; 5 children, Angela Strickland of Carthage, Connie Duncan of Murfreesboro, Penny Silcox of South Carthage, Steve McMillan of Carthage, Cheryl Calhoun and husband George of Hattisburg, Mississippi; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
smithcountyinsider.com
Tennessee Works Bus Tour stops in Gordonsville, TN
The Tennessee Works Bus Tour will stop in Gordonsville TN on Monday, November 7th at 1:30 p.m. Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Rand McNally, State Representative and house speaker, Cameron Sexton and Candidate for State Representative Michael Hale will be participating. The Bus Tour will stop at the Timberloft at...
wvlt.tv
$100 million motorsports park set to open in Cumberland County
WESTEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A $100 million motorsports park is set to open in Cumberland County next year. It’s expected to bring more than 100 jobs and attract some of the top racers from around the world. Flatrock is a grand prix style club racetrack in Westel. “Flatrock started,...
WEATHER ALERT 10-25,2022 – Wind Advisory in Effect, Severe Storms Possible
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 TNZ005>009-023>030-056>064-075-077>079-093>095-251815- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.221025T1400Z-221026T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Perry-Hickman- Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 300 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...9 AM to 7 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
smithcountyinsider.com
Mr. Larry Wesley Reed
Mr. Larry Wesley Reed peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on October 23, 2022. Larry was born to James Willard Reed and Mildred Francis Bennett on April 16th, 1954. He was born and raised in Nashville, and he was proud of where he came from. Larry served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. He went on to fulfill his dream of being a firefighter where he served the downtown Nashville area for 25 years. Larry was a member of the American Legion Post 88 for 45 years and a longtime parishioner of St. Edward Catholic Church in Nashville, TN.
thunder1320.com
Manchester Fire, area volunteer departments deploy to Warren County
At approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, “Task Force 6” — which is made up of fire apparatus and crews from Manchester Fire-Rescue, as well as volunteer fire departments from Hillsboro, New Union and North Coffee from Coffee County, along with personnel and apparatus from Lincoln County and Moore County Volunteer Fire Departments and Winchester Fire Department — deployed from Coffee County in support of Wildfires in Warren County.
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
WATE
‘Good ending to a rough night’: Cumberland County farmer escapes burning truck
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Cumberland County farmer is calling himself blessed after escaping death Monday night. His truck burst into flames while hauling 17 bales of hay along Highway 68. “It was quite dark and my truck seemed like it was smoking,” said Roger Hartle, owner of...
carthagecourier.com
Carthage couple become paranormal investigators
As a youth Carthage resident Steven Denson says he witnessed his grandfather pass down the hallway of his family’s home. It would have been an ordinary occurrence other than his grandfather had passed away. The incident occurred one night before bedtime and it wasn’t a shadowy or ghostly image...
Mother speaks after teenage daughter found dead near Cookeville; suspect arrested
What started as the case of a missing Putnam County teen has now evolved into a homicide investigation.
New info discovered about man accused of starting 70-acre fire in Warren County
News 2 got a closer look at what sparked a 70-acre fire in Warren County earlier this week, forcing many to evacuate, as well as the man who is behind bars in connection with the blaze.
crossvillenews1st.com
EARLY VOTING RESULTS IN FOR CUMBERLAND COUNTY AS OF OCTOBER 24, 2022
Administrator of Elections Jill Davis reports that 3,704 people have voted early in Cumberland County as of Monday, October 24, 2022. Davis said the number of early voters is a little low for this election, although higher than the primary earlier this year. Friday was the biggest day so far for voter turnout at 800 and Monday was at 797.
WSMV
Warren County wildfire 100% contained, TN Forestry says
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 70-acre wildfire that threatened homes and buildings in Warren County this week has been fully contained, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. The tide began to turn on the fire Tuesday night when rain kept the fire from getting larger. Wednesday morning the...
Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Tennessee train crash
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
Large brush fire that damaged 20 acres, reignites on Buffalo Road
Buffalo Road was shut down in both directions early Tuesday morning after a brush fire reignited overnight in Davidson County.
Coffee County Commissioner Benny Jones Passes Away on Monday
In sad note, newly elected Coffee County Commissioner Benny Jones passed away on Monday, Oct. 24. Jones was representing newly formed mega-district 1. He took office on Sept. 1. Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny stated, “He was a great Commissioner who unfortunately left many things to be done. He was...
Crews working to contain Cumberland County wildfire
Crews are working to put out a wildfire that has covered nearly 150 acres in Cumberland County.
