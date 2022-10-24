Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Residency program works to fight Arizona teacher shortage
Arizona Coyotes to play first game of the season at Mullett Arena. We're getting a first look at the temporary venue for the Arizona coyotes until 2025 as they open for the season on Friday.
AZFamily
City of Tempe using art to make streets safer in new project
Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign.
AZFamily
Stop scrubbing hard water deposits Phoenix tap water leaves - forever! Here’s how.
PHOENIX (H2O Concepts) - You do not need to soften your water to treat your water. You can have eco-friendly water from every faucet in your home that’s better than some bottled water.
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Gilbert police launches crisis response team
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team. The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department's Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area.
AZFamily
Phoenix police crime lab recovers first batch of rainbow multicolored fentanyl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’ve heard a lot about so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” the brightly colored pills which can turn deadly with minimal contact. But, for the first time, Phoenix police have it in their crime lab. Traditional fentanyl looks like a small blue-colored pill. However, the Phoenix...
AZFamily
Mesa’s Bell Bank Park in financial trouble, despite promises of economic boost
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Construction on the 320-acre sports complex, Ball Bank Park in east Mesa, began in September 2020. It finished up in January, yet there are already contractors who claim they haven’t gotten paid for their work here at Bell Bank Park. What began as a...
AZFamily
Beloved Florence pastor shot and killed while visiting family members in Kansas
FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunday services will never be the same at the Union Baptist Church in Florence. Pastor Donald Woolridge died unexpectedly Monday when he was shot and killed at a home in Topeka, Kansas. “It’s senseless,” said neighbor Steven Salazar. “It shouldn’t have have happened. He was such a nice man.”
AZFamily
“His actions were irresponsible”: Mesa family wants teen tried as an adult after killing woman
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are hearing from the family of 20-year-old Elena Hernandez, who was shot and killed by a teenager who police say was playing with a gun. This happened on Monday afternoon at the entrance of the Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa. Her father tragically found...
AZFamily
Powerball jackpot climbs
The House of Haunts in Scottsdale, near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive. The "House of Haunts" is giving you
AZFamily
VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
AZFamily
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial.
AZFamily
World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
AZFamily
Live in Gilbert? Here’s why your tap water might look weird in November
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Gilbert is alerting residents that their water may be discolored in November for a period of time. Residents living between McQueen and Greenfield Roads and Warner and Baseline Roads may see tap water color changes while the city inspects a critical water transmission main that runs alongside the Western Powerline Trail.
AZFamily
Loved ones still looking for answers months after couple killed by Phoenix driver
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Pork kept past it's discard date and roaches on bags of rice are just a few of the health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Cochise County officials will not hand count all races.
AZFamily
Family remembers, wants answers over couple hit and killed by driver in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley family is mourning the loss of their loved ones who were killed while crossing the street in Phoenix. The accident happened in April, and the family says they are still looking for some answers. The family wants to know why the driver who hit...
AZFamily
Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site
NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning. Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker The man was rescued and was not hurt. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
AZFamily
On Your Side shows how to track your early ballot in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’ve mailed in your ballot, you might wonder, “Did my ballot get there? Was it counted? Was it lost?” Maricopa County says you don’t have to worry because you can actually track your ballot. Election officials tell On Your Side...
