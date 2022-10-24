ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Residency program works to fight Arizona teacher shortage

Arizona Coyotes to play first game of the season at Mullett Arena. We're getting a first look at the temporary venue for the Arizona coyotes until 2025 as they open for the season on Friday. Updated: 24 minutes ago. |. El Mirage and Surprise police responded around 5 a.m. on...
TEMPE, AZ
City of Tempe using art to make streets safer in new project

Mesa family wants teen charged as an adult after daughter shot and killed. Police say the teen accidentally pulled the trigger, but Elena Hernandez's family says they refuse to believe that. Hobbs, Lake claim they received threats during campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari...
TEMPE, AZ
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
Gilbert police launches crisis response team

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Gilbert Police Department has launched its new crisis response team. The new unit is dedicated to helping people in crisis and connecting them with the resources to get them the help they need instead of just channeling them through the criminal justice system. It’s made up of four police officers and a sergeant with specialized training in crisis intervention, de-escalation tactics, and crisis negotiations.
GILBERT, AZ
Powerball jackpot climbs

Gibby has been part of our family at Good Morning Arizona for decades, so it's no surprise that we had to celebrate his big day. The House of Haunts in Scottsdale, near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The “House of Haunts” is giving you...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
TEMPE, AZ
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood

Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
MESA, AZ
World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Live in Gilbert? Here’s why your tap water might look weird in November

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Gilbert is alerting residents that their water may be discolored in November for a period of time. Residents living between McQueen and Greenfield Roads and Warner and Baseline Roads may see tap water color changes while the city inspects a critical water transmission main that runs alongside the Western Powerline Trail.
GILBERT, AZ
Construction worker safe after morning rescue at West Valley construction site

NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is lucky to be alive after becoming trapped inside a forklift cab at a West Valley construction site Thursday morning. Initial reports came in around 9:30 a.m. a.m. near El Mirage Road and Glendale Avenue. Video from the scene showed firefighters and rescue teams from Rural Metro working on rescuing after a man was digging in a trench when a wall collapsed, filling the forklift cab with dirt. Fire officials say crews moved a large excavator in and started digging to free the worker The man was rescued and was not hurt. It’s not clear what project was being worked on.
GLENDALE, AZ
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
ARIZONA STATE

