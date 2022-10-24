We are writing to encourage you to vote for our dad, Mark Windschitl, for Chaska Mayor. Yes, we are biased since he is our father. However, we have also been able to witness firsthand the dedication he has given to service and community our entire lives. Our dad is not the type that has ever held a regular 9-5 type job; he has missed our sporting events, birthdays, holidays, etc. because he held jobs where sacrifices were required as you had to put others first. Some might think that was a bad way to grow up, but instead, he was a role model teaching us an important lesson and now we all love giving back to our community and being of service to others.

