Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
Related
swnewsmedia.com
End of the road: Shakopee finishes the season with 10 wins
The rebuilding season has come to an end for the Shakopee volleyball team. The seventh-seeded Sabers lost in four sets (25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 25-23) at second-seeded Minnetonka Oct. 25 in the first round of Section 2AAAA play. It’s only the second time in eight seasons Shakopee has lost in the quarterfinals.
swnewsmedia.com
Season ends in section quarterfinals for the Prior Lake spikers
The Prior Lake volleyball team started fast in the Section 2AAAA quarterfinals at third-seeded Eden Prairie on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The sixth-seeded Lakers won the first set handily (25-15), but the momentum didn’t last long as the Eagles won the next three sets (25-23, 25-17, 25-21) to end Prior Lake’s season.
swnewsmedia.com
Back to state for the Prior Lake girls; Hage qualifies for boys
The Prior Lake girls cross country team had high aspirations heading into this season. "Our hope is to be state champions," said Prior Lake coach Dan Saad, who is in his 30th season leading the program.
swnewsmedia.com
No state spots for the Shakopee runners on the section trails
The Shakopee boys and girls cross country teams fell short of a state bids Oct. 25. Competing in a loaded Section 2AAA field at Gale Woods in Minnetrista, the Sabers had one top-20 finish. That came from junior Quinn Froats, who was 20th in the boys’ race with a time of 17:00.34 on the 5,000-meter course.
swnewsmedia.com
Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo gets anglers ready for the season
The National Sports Center in Blaine will present the 10th annual Hard Water Ice Fishing Expo Nov. 18-20 at the Sport Expo Center. The event will give anglers a great opportunity to preview the latest in tackle, electronics, gear, ice houses, snowmobiles and ATV’s just ahead of ice fishing season. An attendance of over 5,000 is expected.
swnewsmedia.com
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, SMSC, breaks ground 12 affordable housing units in Prior Lake
Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, broke ground earlier this month on a project to build 12 affordable housing units in Prior Lake. The 12 townhouse units (three buildings with four units each) will be located just east of the 170th Street and...
swnewsmedia.com
Paid letter: Windschitl defines public service
We are writing to encourage you to vote for our dad, Mark Windschitl, for Chaska Mayor. Yes, we are biased since he is our father. However, we have also been able to witness firsthand the dedication he has given to service and community our entire lives. Our dad is not the type that has ever held a regular 9-5 type job; he has missed our sporting events, birthdays, holidays, etc. because he held jobs where sacrifices were required as you had to put others first. Some might think that was a bad way to grow up, but instead, he was a role model teaching us an important lesson and now we all love giving back to our community and being of service to others.
swnewsmedia.com
Group eyes block of seats on Eastern Carver County School Board, draws scrutiny
Twelve candidates are vying for four open seats on the Eastern Carver County School Board this election season — and one group is running together in hopes of snagging them all. In an unusual arrangement, Joe Scott, Dean Waymire, Svetlana Kolesnikova and Greg Petrie are running together — under...
swnewsmedia.com
Paid letter: Rohe: here are my priorities
As we near election day, I wanted to share with you my key priorities. Recently, I was asked how I would be a different mayor for Chaska, where would my focus be and what would I work relentlessly on for the people of our community. I thought it was a...
swnewsmedia.com
Report shows 2,200 affordable housing units needed as people continue to live outside
In the near future, Core Crossings on Stagecoach Road is expected to be completed, bringing in 61 affordable housing units to Shakopee, eight of which are dedicated to disabled veterans. It's the vast majority of the 78 affordable housing units that were under construction across Scott County as of February.
swnewsmedia.com
Library: Cookbook author Beth Dooley to appear at Chanhassen Library
In-person author events return to the Chanhassen Library on Thursday, November 3, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. with cookbook author Beth Dooley. Beth Dooley is a James Beard Award-winning food writer who has authored and co-authored over a dozen books celebrating the bounty of America’s Northern Heartland. Dooley writes...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Chris “Dewey” Dupont
Chris “Dewey” Dupont, age 53, of Prior Lake, passed away on October 10, 2022, while surrounded by his family. On Thursday, October 27, a visitation was conducted at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Prior Lake, located at 16400 Duluth Ave S.E., followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial started at 11 a.m. A reception/celebration of life was held at the Prior Lake VFW, Post 6208, located at 16306 Main Ave S.E., at 1 p.m.
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Julie Anne Sellner (Wegwerth)
Julie, age 61, of Prior Lake, left us to be with our Lord on October 22, 2022 in Minneapolis. She was born in St. Paul on April 5, 1961, the first daughter of Wayne and Joanne Wegwerth. She graduated from Tartan High School, class of 1979. She attended National College and received her RNA from 916 area Vo Tech. She held several positions through the years in Supply Chain and was APIC certified. She met Mark Sellner in early 1989, and within a few months they became lifelong partners. They were blessed with two sons. She resided in Prior Lake for the past 25 years. She enjoyed knitting, crafts, mind puzzles, bingo, fishing and spending time with her family and friends.
swnewsmedia.com
Chanhassen resident training to help people with disabilities
Chanhassen resident Karen Ryan said she’s humbled and honored to be participating in an eight-month Minnesota Partners in Policymaking training program. Ryan is about two months into the program and hopes through the class that she will gain structured and formal understanding of how to be a stronger advocate for people with disabilities.
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with Senate District 55 Candidate Pam Myhra
Address: P.O. Box 3113, Burnsville. Family: My husband, Chuck, and I have been married for 41-years and raised our three children in Burnsville. Employment: Self — certified public accountant with an active license. Education: I am a Burnsville Senior High School graduate; received an Associate of Arts degree from...
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with House 48A candidate Jim Nash
Family: Married to Kim with 6 children: James, David, Sarah, Hannah, Matthew, Emily. Employment: Cybersecurity. Education: University of Nebraska. Hobbies/interests: Woodworking, hunting, fishing, cooking. Previous experience: Current state representative, four terms; mayor of Waconia; City Council member, Waconia. Contact info: Nash.jim@gmail.com; 952-807-6416 cell phone. Why do you want to serve...
swnewsmedia.com
Paid letter: Johnson the right choice for Carver
As election day quickly approaches, it is important to understand who the candidates are. We will be voting to reelect Courtney Johnson as the mayor of the city of Carver! She loves this town and is an excellent voice for the residents of our town. Courtney Johnson has worked tirelessly...
swnewsmedia.com
Obituary for Paul "PW" Werner
Paul "PW" Werner, age 62, of Shakopee, passed away unexpectedly in a motorcycle accident on Friday, October 21, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held honoring Paul Werner on Monday, October 31, with the visitation starting at 12 p.m., and funeral services at 2 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 833 South Marschall Road in Shakopee. Following the funeral services, joined by fellow bikers, family and friends, he will take his final ride to Valley Cemetery where Paul will be laid to rest. The Celebration of Life will continue at Turtles Social Center in Shakopee. Friends are encouraged to wear their favorite Harley Davidson gear in his memory.
swnewsmedia.com
Paid letter: Johnson puts Carver first
Getting out to vote is very important for every office. It does not matter if you live in a big city or a growing community like Carver. Our current mayor, Courtney Johnson, is—in my opinion—doing a great job for our community. She works hard to be inclusive for member of our community. Her newsletters, Facebook posts and other means of communication help to keep the community informed.
swnewsmedia.com
Q-and-A with House 48B candidate Lucy Rehm
Name/age: Lucille "Lucy" Rehm. Address: P.O. Box 92, Chanhassen. Family: My husband, Phil, 3 children and our rescue dog. Employment: Chanhassen City Councilmember. Education: B.A. in English, minor in French; College of Saint Benedict/St. John's University. Hobbies/interests: Reading, walking, yoga, exploring new places, live music and theater. Previous experience: Chanhassen...
Comments / 0