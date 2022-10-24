Read full article on original website
David C. Casner
David Cameron Casner, 60, Boswell, died Oct. 26, 2022. He was born on a spring day, April 24, 1962, in Indianapolis, to Ruth Ione (Cameron) Casner-Rathbun and David Brooks Casner. Living his pre-school days in Indianapolis, he was taught to love pets, hand feed squirrels and go fishing; he loved toys that made noises.
Delores D. Payne
Delores Delrene Payne, 92, South Bend, died at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. She was born March 13, 1930. On Nov. 29, 1947, she married Willian Henry Payne; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her three sons, Steven (Shari) Payne, Camden, Tenn.; R. Dean (Dianna) Payne,...
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr.
Cletus Howat Leverett Jr., 79, Warsaw, died at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Alton, Ill., to Doris Marie (Golike) Leverett and Cletus Howat Leverett. On July 8, 1972, he married the love of his life, Judy Mae Gosch. They were blessed with two children and shared 50 years of marriage, sharing everything in their lives, before Cletus passed away.
Leona Evelyn Smith
Leona Evelyn (Moore) Smith, 89, Warsaw, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Mason Health Care, Warsaw. She was born April 27, 1933. On Dec. 15, 1950, Leona married Ford Smith; he preceded her in death. Leona is survived by her daughters, Rhonda (Steve) Hart and Sherry Smith; three grandchildren; two...
Linda Swoverland — UPDATED
Linda Swoverland, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Linda was born April 16, 1944, in Warsaw, the daughter of Austin and Mary (Fruit) Hull. She was united in marriage to Jon Swoverland on Dec. 1, 1963, in Warsaw. She was a graduate of Warsaw...
Richard H. McCleary
Richard H. McCleary, 81, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Aug. 27, 1941, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Virgil and Lucille McCleary. He spent a lifetime of community involvement with the Cub Scouts, which included hosting Cub Scout Day Camp for 46 years and being the scoutmaster for 117 Eagle Scouts.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Clark’s Marine Inc. v. Darrin Edgecombe, $3,574.70. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Easton R. Hummitch and Holly Hummitch, $1,389. Jessica M. Yoder, $1,537.84. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Beth R. Kneifel, $8,888.13.
Janette ‘Jan’ Elaine Bell — UPDATED
Janette “Jan” Elaine (Dale) Bell, 75, Winona Lake, died Oct. 24, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born July 14, 1947 in Los Angeles, Calif., to James and Grace Dale. She married her best friend, love and global teammate in the Great Commission of Jesus,...
Marshall Campaign Hosts Patriot Dinner
WARSAW — Supporters of Independent candidate James Marshall’s campaign for Kosciusko County sheriff attended a dinner Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Patriot Dinner was held at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. A portion of the proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Fraternal Order of Police 149’s Christmas With a Cop, which allows kids to get Christmas gifts while shopping with local police officers.
Travis McConnell
It gives me great pleasure to support Travis McConnell for prosecutor. Travis has served our community well. Travis always goes the extra mile, both professionally and for our community. He takes the job of fighting for his clients very seriously. Travis’s motto is: “The Client’s Champion.” Travis says the main...
Pearl M. Stokes — UPDATED
Pearl M. (Bean) Stokes, 89, Lakeville, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Culver. Pearl was born Feb. 11, 1933. She married Morris W. Stokes Sr. on Oct. 19, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn J. Stokes, Plymouth and Shelley A....
Here’s An Updated List Of Halloween Activities
WARSAW — There are plenty of events for all the little (and bigger) ghosts and goblins to enjoy this weekend leading up to Halloween and on the holiday itself. Below is an updated list of community events. Akron. Trick-or-treat times in Akron are 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Judging...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:58 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, on CR 200W 400 feet south of CR 400N. Driver: Tara Lee, 31, Camelot Place, Holland, Mich. Driver lost control and struck a tree. Damage up to $10,000. 10:08 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25,...
Gordon Lee ‘Gordie’ Mills
Gordon Lee “Gordie” Mills, 79, Nappanee, died at 3:35 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Gordie was born Jan. 5, 1943. On Aug. 25, 1962, he married Patricia Ann (Struble) Mills. Mr. Mills is survived by his loving friend, Ila Miller, Nappanee; two daughters, Lorie (Kevin) Eby and Amy (Sebastiano “Bob”) Rosa, both of Nappanee; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and his former spouse, Patricia Mills, Beaverton, Mich.
Crossroads Bank Warsaw Branch Donates To AWL
WARSAW — Crossroads Bank recently had an all-employee contest to see who had the cutest pet. The employee pet that received the most votes was to be given $250 to donate to their animal shelter of choice. A couple of employees of the Warsaw branch, having adopted previously from the Animal Welfare League, entered their pets in the contest in hopes of winning. Unfortunately, their pets did not win.
John H. Samuelson — PENDING
John H. Samuelson, 93, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Carol S. Knepp — UPDATED
Carol S. Knepp, 69, Bremen, died at 10:48 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Jan. 19, 1953. Carol is survived by her sister, Debra L. (Clyde) Cartwright, Plymouth. Palmer Funeral Home, Lakeville Community Complex, is in charge of arrangements.
Sandra L. Shepperd
Sandra L. Shepperd, 78, Plymouth, formerly of Culver, died Oct. 22, 2022, in Mishawaka. Sandra was born May 26, 1944. She married Roger “Buddy-Ro” Shepperd Sr.; he preceded her in death. Sandra is survived by her children, Cindy Lou, Carrie and Jessica Shepperd, all of Plymouth, Kandy (Cameron)...
North Webster Chamber Honors NAPA As Member Of The Month
NORTH WEBSTER — NAPA, a North Webster staple, has been honored by the North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce as its October Member of the Month. NAPA has been in the Witt family since 1988. Josh Witt took over as manager in 2019 and has become a generous supporter of the efforts of the North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the family.
