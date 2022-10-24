ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Charles Herbster and Julie Slama agree to drop dueling lawsuits

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and state Sen. Julie Slama are dropping their lawsuits against each other. In a filing Wednesday, both sides asked that the case be dismissed with prejudice. Judge Rick Schreiner signed an order granting that request Thursday. Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against Slama, a...
Air Force takes blame in Green records snafu

The U.S. Air Force says it is responsible for releasing records relating to the military service of Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green that may have included information not normally disclosable without Green's approval. Ann Stefanek, Air Force chief of media operations, said Thursday in a statement to The Times: "Based...
