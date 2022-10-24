California Stimulus Checks: Second-Round of $200 to $1,050 Payments Are Coming

If you're still waiting for a California stimulus payment, you might not have to wait much longer. While direct deposit payments began on October 7, a second round of payments – by debit card – is expected to start this week. More direct deposit payments are scheduled to go out between October 28 and November 14, too.

State "Stimulus Checks" in 2022 – Will You Get One?

The one-time California stimulus payments – formally known as Middle Class Tax Refunds – range from $200 to $1,050, depending on the filing status and income reported on your 2020 California tax return, and whether you have any dependents. You qualify for a payment if you:

Filed a 2020 California income tax return by October 15, 2021;

Reported an adjusted gross income on your 2020 California tax return of $250,000 or less if you filed as a single person or married person filing a separate tax return, or $500,000 or less for anyone else;

Weren't claimed as a dependent on anyone else's 2020 tax return;

Were a California resident for at least six months in 2020; and

Are a California resident on the date your payment is issued.

Use the California Franchise Tax Board's handy online tool to check your eligibility and see how much you should get.

For more information about California taxes, see the California State Tax Guide .

Direct Deposit vs. Debit Card Stimulus Payments from California

If you filed your 2020 California tax return electronically and received a California tax refund by direct deposit, then you'll generally receive your stimulus payment by direct deposit, too. You can also expect a direct deposit payment if you previously received a Golden State Stimulus (GSS) payment in 2021 or early this year via that payment method.

You Can Still Claim $1,400 Stimulus Checks, Child Tax Credits and File for Free Before November 17

Most other people who are eligible for a payment will receive a debit card in the mail for the appropriate amount. You will also get a debit card stimulus payment if you received a 2020 California tax refund by direct deposit but have changed banks or your bank account number since then. People who received an advance payment from a tax service provider or paid a tax preparer's fee with a tax refund will also get a debit card in the mail.

If you get a debit card in the mail, you can activate the card online or by calling 1-800-240-0223.

When California Stimulus Payments Are Being Sent

Direct deposit payments to people who previously received GSS direct deposit payments began on October 7. The FTB will continue sending those payments through October 25. For people who didn't previously receive a GSS payment via direct deposit, but who otherwise qualify for direct deposit stimulus payments now, their payments will be sent from October 28 to November 14.

According to the FTB, direct deposit payments typically show up in your bank account within three to five business days from the issue date. However, that estimate may vary on a bank-by-bank basis. The FTB expects to issue approximately 90% of all direct deposit stimulus payments by the end of October 2022.

State-by-State Guide to Taxes on Middle-Class Families

Debit cards will take longer to distribute. The FTB's plan is to send cards in batches, generally depending on whether you previously received a GSS and your last name. According to the schedule, eligible people who previously received a GSS payment via debit card with a last name beginning with A to E will be issued a California stimulus check debit card between October 24 and November 5, 2022. If you're last name begins with a letter from F to M, your card will be issued between November 6 and 19. Previous GSS debit card recipients with last names beginning with N to V will be issued a stimulus debit card between November 20 and December 3, while people with last names starting with W to Z will have to wait until December 4 to 10.

If you didn't previously receive a GSS debit card, but you're slated to receive one for your California stimulus payment, the payment schedule will be announced after November 7 if your last name begins with A to L and after November 21 if your last name is in the M to Z range.

If you're getting a debit card because you changed your bank or bank account since filing your 2020 California income tax return, then your California stimulus payment debit card will be issued between December 17, 2022, and January 14, 2023.

Please note that it can take up to two weeks from the expected issue date before you actually receive your debit card in the mail.

Tax Changes and Key Amounts for the 2022 Tax Year