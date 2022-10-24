Versatile Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan dies at 67

Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan has died.

According to reports by celebrity website TMZ and the Los Angeles Times, unidentified law enforcement sources said Jordan died Monday in a single-car crash in Hollywood.

Jordan reportedly suffered a medical episode while driving Monday and crashed his vehicle into the side of a building.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” a representative for Jordan said in a statement to the Associated Press on Monday.

The comedian's career spanned more than three decades. His breakout role came in the sitcom "Will & Grace." He earned an Emmy Award for his portrayal of "Beverly Leslie," who would feud with Megan Mullally's character "Karen Walker."

During the height of the pandemic, Leslie's popularity skyrocketed even more as his Instagram videos about being bored and staying at home went viral.

He was a regular on the series "Call Me Kat," which premiered in 2021. In a recent interview, he said his character would have a love interest this season.

Jordan, who was openly gay, was a major advocate for LGBTQ rights.

He was 67 years old.

