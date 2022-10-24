Read full article on original website
Peggy Lou Fendley
Peggy Lou Fendley, age 82, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 22, 1939, in Curtis, the daughter of the late Earl and Ida Belle Dunn Chitwood. Peggy spent most of her life in Curtis. She was a graduate of Arkadelphia High School and Arkadelphia Beauty College. Peggy was the owner and operator of the Hair Pin in Curtis for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, watching cooking shows, and playing with her grand dogs. Peggy was a member of Curtis Baptist Church for over 50 years.
DuRae Ferguson
DuRae Ferguson, age 38, of Arkadelphia, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Little Rock. He was born August 28, 1984, to Rodney Duane and Kathy Rae Crittenden Ferguson. DuRae enjoyed camping and hunting. He loved spending time on the lake with his children. He was a member of the Pentecostal Church of Arkadelphia.
Susan Welch Bowen
Susan Welch Bowen, age 80, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 23, 1942, in Texarkana, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Noble and Dorothy Young Welch. Susan loved spending time with family and friends. She is preceded...
Ouachita crowns Pierce as 2022 Homecoming Queen
ARKADELPHIA — Savannah Pierce, a senior Christian studies major from Dover, Ark., was crowned Ouachita Baptist University’s 2022 Homecoming Queen during a pregame ceremony at Cliff Harris Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pierce represented the Ouachita marching band. A member of the Ouachita marching band color guard and Tri Chi women’s social club, Pierce is a resident assistant and a Kappa Chi men’s social club little sis.
Scholarships awarded to single parents
Eight local mothers on Tuesday were awarded scholarships from the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund. The scholarship recipients, along with their families, gathered at Henderson State University’s Foster Hall. The local recipients were Clark County residents Dominique Young, Kavisa Mitchell, Kira Accor, Candra McDaniel, Ariana Middleton, Latasha Accor, Abbygale Daniel and Candace Pasley.
Veterans Day service planned
Veterans Day will be celebrated in Arkadelphia on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Clark County Courthouse gazebo, located on the Crittenden Street side of the courthouse. Dr. Tommy Roebuck will be the guest speaker. Also part of the ceremony will be the Clark County Veterans Service Office, Arkadelphia High School JROTC, Henderson State University/Ouachita Baptist University ROTC and Veterans of Clark County.
Charges filed in Arkadelphia stabbing
Formal charges have been filed against an Arkadelphia man after a stabbing on Labor Day weekend sent his mother to the hospital. Kinta Gray, 43, of Arkadelphia, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on felony battery charges. Gray was arrested on Sept. 3, the same day authorities responded to a residence at Pine Court Apartments to investigate a stabbing.
Lawsuit emerges in aftermath of rapist’s conviction
Suit claims Barry Walker bribed employee to keep quiet and moved assets to avoid losing them. Bribery. New teeth. Political ramifications. Fake margaritas. Threats of deportation. Hiding personal assets. Recorded conversations. The saga continues and gets stranger for serial rapist Barry Alan Walker as his victims have filed suit against...
Man dies in scooter accident
A Garland County man died this weekend in a motor scooter accident in Hot Springs. Riley Adron Caldwell, 60, of Hot Springs, died Saturday, Oct. 22, after the accident. A preliminary fatal crash summary notes Caldwell was driving a motor scooter on Rosewood at about 9:20 p.m. and left the roadway near the intersection of Spruce.
Bettis presents ‘Business Without Borders’
National Park College in Hot Springs welcomed Mitch Bettis, owner and president of Arkansas Business Publishing Group Tuesday, Oct. 18. Bettis presented, “Business Without Borders: Arkansas’ Place in the Global Economy.”. Bettis’ presentation focused on the effects of public policy on monetary opportunities for Arkansans from foreign companies....
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Oct. 24
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Henderson Halloween more than just candy this year
Henderson State University will host its annual Henderson Halloween event Monday, Oct. 31, on the Garrison Center Quad from 5:30-7 p.m. Student organizations will hand out candy to the many trick-or-treaters anticipated to visit the campus for the popular Halloween tradition. In addition to the tasty treats, visitors can participate...
Hill surrenders, makes court appearance
Accused of holding a woman against her will in the moments before she leapt from his moving vehicle, an Arkadelphia man turned himself in Tuesday morning. Bond for Alvin Hill was set at $30,000 in a first appearance on Oct. 25 in Clark County Circuit Court. If released, Hill will also be required to wear an ankle monitor, be subject to random drug screenings and will be prohibited from possessing weapons.
Reddies golf in third as weather suspends opening round
TULSA, Okla. — No. 2 Henderson State got through 13 holes before play was suspended for the day at the Tulsa Cup, where HSU currently sits tied for third at 17-over par. Gracen Blount and Daphney Tilton are both pacing the Reddies at 3-over for a spot at ninth out of the 90-player field.
2% of Clark County voters cast ballot on first day of early voting
On the first day of the two-week period of early voting, 234 voters cast an early ballot — 1.9% of Clark County’s registered voters, County Clerk Mona Vance said. While there have been higher turnouts on the first day in past elections, Vance said she’s impressed with Monday’s tally. “It’s been higher, but for a start it is really good,” Vance said. In 2020, 713 voters participated in the opening day of early voting, and altogether 5,752 cast an early vote.
