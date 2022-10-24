Peggy Lou Fendley, age 82, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 22, 1939, in Curtis, the daughter of the late Earl and Ida Belle Dunn Chitwood. Peggy spent most of her life in Curtis. She was a graduate of Arkadelphia High School and Arkadelphia Beauty College. Peggy was the owner and operator of the Hair Pin in Curtis for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, watching cooking shows, and playing with her grand dogs. Peggy was a member of Curtis Baptist Church for over 50 years.

ARKADELPHIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO