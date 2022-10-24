This metaverse project allows users to watch Snoop Dogg concerts, buy Steve Aoki avatars, while gaming - Sebastien Borget

While fans of The Morning Show eagerly await the release of Season 3, they are just eating up the behind-the-scenes looks that star Reese Witherspoon has been feeding them. Today, Oct. 28, she shared a slew of new photos from San Antonio—or, at least, a set built to appear as if it's located in San Antonio—that she teased as a 'sneak peek' of the upcoming season, though it doesn't give much away at all.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 MINUTES AGO