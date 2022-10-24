This metaverse project allows users to watch Snoop Dogg concerts, buy Steve Aoki avatars, while gaming - Sebastien Borget

Read full article on original website
Related
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office after the company said he arrived 'unannounced and without invitation'
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office on Wednesday. The company told Insider he arrived "unannounced and without invitation." Ye's net worth has plummeted since he made antisemitic remarks earlier this month. Kanye West, also known as Ye, was escorted out of a Skechers office in Los...
Selena Gomez Goes Wild in Leopard Pajama-Inspired Blouse & Leather Slides on ‘Kelly Clarkson’
Selena Gomez is back on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The singer, who is currently promoting her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”, recorded an interview with Kelly Clarkson, which will air on Nov. 2 – two days before the doc premieres on Apple TV+. For the occasion, Gomez chose a wild print. She wore a pajama-inspired blouse and calf-high pants featuring an all-over leopard print. For her footwear, Gomez went with black leather sandals in slide style. The shoes featured a thick toe strap with a small heel, reaching less than 1 inch. The footwear added to the comfortable vibe...
Reese Witherspoon Shares 'Sneak Peek' Behind-the-Scenes Photos of 'The Morning Show' Season 3
While fans of The Morning Show eagerly await the release of Season 3, they are just eating up the behind-the-scenes looks that star Reese Witherspoon has been feeding them. Today, Oct. 28, she shared a slew of new photos from San Antonio—or, at least, a set built to appear as if it's located in San Antonio—that she teased as a 'sneak peek' of the upcoming season, though it doesn't give much away at all.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Comments / 0