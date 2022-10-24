Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
ESPN
Pac-12 commissioner says fans 'not in favor' of USC, UCLA move
SAN FRANCISCO -- USC's and UCLA's upcoming move to the Big Ten has not been popular with their supporters, according to Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff. Both USC and UCLA will become full members of the Big Ten in 2024 after an offseason move that changed the structure of college sports.
nsjonline.com
College Basketball Preview: NC A&T joins new conference with new coach
For the third time in as many years, the Aggies are in a new conference. North Carolina A&T played one year in the Big South after leaving the MEAC before jumping to the Colonial this year. A&T will do it with interim coach Phillip Shumpert leading the way after Willie Jones was abruptly dismissed in mid-August.
How WSSU basketball helped football program land QB of the future
Bryce Jackson knew he wanted to attend an HBCU. The atmosphere at a WSSU basketball game helped make his decision easier. The post How WSSU basketball helped football program land QB of the future appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
cbs17
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
Reidsville, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thestokesnews.com
Page’s storied career ends
PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
NC A&T’s Greatest Homecoming on Earth back in action after 2 years of pandemic
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since Sunday, people have been flocking to Greensboro to celebrate the Greatest Homecoming on Earth at the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University campus. GHOE is back in full swing with more parties, football and tailgating for the 96th year. Concert venues and hotels have already seen the results. “NC […]
gospelmusic.org
Janet Paschal Inducted Into North Carolina Music Hall of Fame
The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame held its 2022 Induction Ceremony at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, NC, on Thursday, October 20. During this special evening, the NCMHOF included Reidsville native and resident, Janet Paschal (pictured in attached jpg images), as a member of the 2022 inductee class. In addition to the ceremony, which included performances by Janet and other inductees, a ribbon cutting ceremony of Janet’s exhibit took place at the NC Music Hall of Fame & Museum, also located in Kannapolis. Janet’s exhibit at the museum features an eclectic collection of memorabilia including a performance dress, a key to the City of Reidsville, and multiple awards, including Dove Award nominations from 1978 and 1979, where Janet was nominated back-to-back for Female Gospel Vocalist of the Year.
WECT
Mark Robinson: He stood up and spoke his mind, says others should, too (‘1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mark Robinson’s fiery four-minute speech in front of the Greensboro City Council on April 3, 2018 launched his swift climb into political relevance in North Carolina. Video of the comments went viral, where Robinson sharply criticized council members for wanting to restrict his right to buy a firearm, and in less than three years, the 54-year-old went from factory worker to the first person of color to be elected as the state’s Lieutenant Governor.
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you also love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Thousands to pack out Greensboro coliseum for 'GHOE' events
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University is celebrating its homecoming, better known as the 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' (GHOE), with events packing out the Greensboro Coliseum all weekend long. The NC A&T Student Government Association (SGA), Student University Activities Board (SUAB), and Diamond Life Concerts have announced...
Eater
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
WITN
Flags flown at half-staff in honor of former NC Senator Stan Bingham
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff in honor of former State Senator Stan Bingham. Bingham passed away on October 27. A native of Winston-Salem, Bingham represented Davidson and Guilford counties as senator...
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
WBTV
A glimpse into the future of Salisbury’s Empire Hotel
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Rowan Chamber: More than 120 business leaders attended the Rowan Chamber’s Power In Partnership breakfast on Thursday morning to hear Josh Barnhardt and Brett Krueger speak about the redevelopment of the Empire Hotel property. The event was held at Trinity Oaks and was sponsored by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Announces Loose Leaf Collection Schedule
Greensboro has so many trees that many people assume the name refers to the dominant color of the city in spring and summer. Actually, Greensboro is named for Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene, but somehow lost the extra E. But the name doesn’t mean that Greensboro has any fewer trees,...
NC A&T freshman dead after shooting that killed 2, injured 4 at Greensboro apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Six people were shot at an apartment complex in Greensboro just before midnight on Tuesday. A release from the Greensboro Police Department says that officers were called to Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. where they found two people who had been shot. Those two victims died. Four additional victims arrived at […]
WXII 12
Community remembers long-time educational leader and school board candidate Stan Elrod, who passed Tuesday
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The community is mourning a man who made a mark on Forsyth County education. Beloved Forsyth County School Board candidate and long-time educator Stan Elrod unexpectedly passed away Tuesday night. He's been part of Forsyth County Education for more than three decades. Several people spent the...
wfmynews2.com
Forsyth Republicans mourn the loss of Stan Elrod
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth GOP community is mourning the loss of their own. Stan Elrod, a Forsyth County Board of Education candidate and long-time educator, has died. The Forsyth County republicans released the following statement since his passing:. On behalf of the Forsyth County GOP, we are...
