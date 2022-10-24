Read full article on original website
Jimmy Defee
Jimmy Ray Defee, age 50, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Wednesday October 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 24, 1972, in Bastrop, La., to Geraldine Phillips Defee. Jimmy worked as a carpenter for CBM construction. Jimmy was an avid hunter, and enjoyed fishing, mowing, and spending time with friends and family.
James Henry Blevins
James Henry Blevins was born on January 18, 1941, in Arkadelphia, to Wiley and Gertrude Helms Blevins. He was a graduate of Peake High School. He later moved to Dallas, Texas. He worked for several years as a dump truck driver. He enjoyed football and was a Dallas Cowboys football fan. He was a true lady’s man. He lived a simple life.
Peggy Lou Fendley
Peggy Lou Fendley, age 82, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 22, 1939, in Curtis, the daughter of the late Earl and Ida Belle Dunn Chitwood. Peggy spent most of her life in Curtis. She was a graduate of Arkadelphia High School and Arkadelphia Beauty College. Peggy was the owner and operator of the Hair Pin in Curtis for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, watching cooking shows, and playing with her grand dogs. Peggy was a member of Curtis Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Ouachita crowns Pierce as 2022 Homecoming Queen
ARKADELPHIA — Savannah Pierce, a senior Christian studies major from Dover, Ark., was crowned Ouachita Baptist University’s 2022 Homecoming Queen during a pregame ceremony at Cliff Harris Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. Pierce represented the Ouachita marching band. A member of the Ouachita marching band color guard and Tri Chi women’s social club, Pierce is a resident assistant and a Kappa Chi men’s social club little sis.
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
Victims of convicted Arkansas rapist file civil suit against him
The victims of convicted rapist Barry Walker have filed a civil suit against him, accusing Walker of hiding assets.
Two Hope residents arrested for residential burglary
York and Crowe were booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased prevalence of illegal fentanyl pills designed to look like well-known candy. The Arkansas State Police are continuing an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred...
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
Arkansas men facing murder charges in September Camden shooting
Four men from Arkansas are facing murder charges for their involvement in a September shooting in Camden.
Charges filed in Arkadelphia stabbing
Formal charges have been filed against an Arkadelphia man after a stabbing on Labor Day weekend sent his mother to the hospital. Kinta Gray, 43, of Arkadelphia, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on felony battery charges. Gray was arrested on Sept. 3, the same day authorities responded to a residence at Pine Court Apartments to investigate a stabbing.
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 26
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Veterans Day service planned
Veterans Day will be celebrated in Arkadelphia on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Clark County Courthouse gazebo, located on the Crittenden Street side of the courthouse. Dr. Tommy Roebuck will be the guest speaker. Also part of the ceremony will be the Clark County Veterans Service Office, Arkadelphia High School JROTC, Henderson State University/Ouachita Baptist University ROTC and Veterans of Clark County.
Ouachita’s Hickingbotham School of Business to launch MBA program
ARKADELPHIA — The Hickingbotham School of Business at Ouachita Baptist University is preparing to launch a fully-online Master of Business Administration degree program, set to begin in Fall 2023 pending approval from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The HLC...
Lawsuit emerges in aftermath of rapist’s conviction
Suit claims Barry Walker bribed employee to keep quiet and moved assets to avoid losing them. Bribery. New teeth. Political ramifications. Fake margaritas. Threats of deportation. Hiding personal assets. Recorded conversations. The saga continues and gets stranger for serial rapist Barry Alan Walker as his victims have filed suit against...
Man accused of causing miscarriage faces probation
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In September of 2022, Tahjavian Rogers of Camden, Arkansas pleaded guilty to manslaughter and first-degree domestic battery. The charges come from an April incident where Rogers allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, causing her to miscarry a pregnancy. Rogers has now been sentenced to 10 years of probation. On April 22, 2022, Ouachita County […]
‘Suspicious’ Wednesday morning death in Hot Springs under investigation
Hot Springs police are investigating after a body was found in the street early Wednesday morning.
Hope police log
Delona Drews, 51, of Hot Springs, AR Failure to Appear. Michael Rodgers, 48, McCaskill, AR Failure to Comply. Paradise Talley, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Jeremiah Muldrew, 29, of Hot Springs, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.18.22. 6:46am in the 2100 block of N. Hazel 2 vehicles. 10:11am in the...
Man arrested for shooting at vehicle, injuring driver
38-year-old Demon Bray was arrested after police got reports of someone in a white pickup firing at a gold Buick LaSabre. The driver of the LaSabre was injured but managed to drive himself to a local hospital. Bray has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Arkansas Attorney General...
Hill surrenders, makes court appearance
Accused of holding a woman against her will in the moments before she leapt from his moving vehicle, an Arkadelphia man turned himself in Tuesday morning. Bond for Alvin Hill was set at $30,000 in a first appearance on Oct. 25 in Clark County Circuit Court. If released, Hill will also be required to wear an ankle monitor, be subject to random drug screenings and will be prohibited from possessing weapons.
Archeologist to present on community of freed slaves who settled in Hot Springs
Victoria Reichard, park archeologist for Hot Springs National Park, will present “Forty Acres and … Some Bees? The Search for a Community of Formerly Enslaved People in Hot Springs National Park” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society. This talk will...
