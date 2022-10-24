Today, Oct. 24, is the last day for Michigan residents to register to vote online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election. Eligible Michigan citizens can register online at Michigan.gov/Vote until midnight tonight, or by mail if their application is postmarked with today’s date. After today, residents can still register to vote in person at their local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO