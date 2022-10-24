ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
michiganchronicle.com

Today is The Deadline For Michigan Citizens to Register to Vote Online, by Mail

Today, Oct. 24, is the last day for Michigan residents to register to vote online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election. Eligible Michigan citizens can register online at Michigan.gov/Vote until midnight tonight, or by mail if their application is postmarked with today’s date. After today, residents can still register to vote in person at their local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy