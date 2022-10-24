Read full article on original website
Michigan Chronicle Endorses Atty. General Dana Nessel and Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson for Reelection
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson were elected to their state offices in 2018 and began serving in January 2019. The Michigan Chronicle Editorial Board believes the two elected officials’ bodies of accomplishments are worthy of a second term. Nessel, a former criminal prosecutor...
Today is The Deadline For Michigan Citizens to Register to Vote Online, by Mail
Today, Oct. 24, is the last day for Michigan residents to register to vote online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election. Eligible Michigan citizens can register online at Michigan.gov/Vote until midnight tonight, or by mail if their application is postmarked with today’s date. After today, residents can still register to vote in person at their local clerk’s office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Three Dead, Including Gunman, After Central Visual and Performing Arts Shootings
This post was originally published on St. Louis American. At least three people are dead, including an alleged shooter, and seven others injured following a shooting incident at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School at 3125 S. Kingshighway on Monday morning. Family members confirmed that one of the victims...
