arkadelphian.com
Jimmy Defee
Jimmy Ray Defee, age 50, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Wednesday October 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 24, 1972, in Bastrop, La., to Geraldine Phillips Defee. Jimmy worked as a carpenter for CBM construction. Jimmy was an avid hunter, and enjoyed fishing, mowing, and spending time with friends and family.
James Henry Blevins
James Henry Blevins was born on January 18, 1941, in Arkadelphia, to Wiley and Gertrude Helms Blevins. He was a graduate of Peake High School. He later moved to Dallas, Texas. He worked for several years as a dump truck driver. He enjoyed football and was a Dallas Cowboys football fan. He was a true lady’s man. He lived a simple life.
Peggy Lou Fendley
Peggy Lou Fendley, age 82, of Arkadelphia, passed from this life on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 22, 1939, in Curtis, the daughter of the late Earl and Ida Belle Dunn Chitwood. Peggy spent most of her life in Curtis. She was a graduate of Arkadelphia High School and Arkadelphia Beauty College. Peggy was the owner and operator of the Hair Pin in Curtis for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, watching cooking shows, and playing with her grand dogs. Peggy was a member of Curtis Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Charges filed in Arkadelphia stabbing
Formal charges have been filed against an Arkadelphia man after a stabbing on Labor Day weekend sent his mother to the hospital. Kinta Gray, 43, of Arkadelphia, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on felony battery charges. Gray was arrested on Sept. 3, the same day authorities responded to a residence at Pine Court Apartments to investigate a stabbing.
Dispatch Desk: Wednesday, Oct. 26
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Lawsuit emerges in aftermath of rapist’s conviction
Suit claims Barry Walker bribed employee to keep quiet and moved assets to avoid losing them. Bribery. New teeth. Political ramifications. Fake margaritas. Threats of deportation. Hiding personal assets. Recorded conversations. The saga continues and gets stranger for serial rapist Barry Alan Walker as his victims have filed suit against...
Veterans Day service planned
Veterans Day will be celebrated in Arkadelphia on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Clark County Courthouse gazebo, located on the Crittenden Street side of the courthouse. Dr. Tommy Roebuck will be the guest speaker. Also part of the ceremony will be the Clark County Veterans Service Office, Arkadelphia High School JROTC, Henderson State University/Ouachita Baptist University ROTC and Veterans of Clark County.
Ouachita’s Hickingbotham School of Business to launch MBA program
ARKADELPHIA — The Hickingbotham School of Business at Ouachita Baptist University is preparing to launch a fully-online Master of Business Administration degree program, set to begin in Fall 2023 pending approval from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). The HLC...
Hill surrenders, makes court appearance
Accused of holding a woman against her will in the moments before she leapt from his moving vehicle, an Arkadelphia man turned himself in Tuesday morning. Bond for Alvin Hill was set at $30,000 in a first appearance on Oct. 25 in Clark County Circuit Court. If released, Hill will also be required to wear an ankle monitor, be subject to random drug screenings and will be prohibited from possessing weapons.
Archeologist to present on community of freed slaves who settled in Hot Springs
Victoria Reichard, park archeologist for Hot Springs National Park, will present “Forty Acres and … Some Bees? The Search for a Community of Formerly Enslaved People in Hot Springs National Park” at the next meeting of the Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society. This talk will...
Riding club presents Halloween event at MLK Park
Double R Stables, a trail riding club in Arkadelphia, will host a trick or treat event Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, located at 1500 Pine St., Arkadelphia. There will be free hot dogs, chips and candy. Parents are encouraged to...
Henderson Halloween more than just candy this year
Henderson State University will host its annual Henderson Halloween event Monday, Oct. 31, on the Garrison Center Quad from 5:30-7 p.m. Student organizations will hand out candy to the many trick-or-treaters anticipated to visit the campus for the popular Halloween tradition. In addition to the tasty treats, visitors can participate...
