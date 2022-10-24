ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Meta fined $24.7M for campaign finance disclosure violations

A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. What You Need To Know. A Washington state judge has fined Facebook parent...
WASHINGTON STATE
As Biden visits to tout Micron, Lee Zeldin hits New York's business climate

As President Joe Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul and other political leaders gathered in Syracuse Thursday to mark Micron’s first steps to invest $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a leading-edge memory megafab, Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin criticized the state’s business climate. Zeldin, a...
SYRACUSE, NY
In Syracuse, Biden will mark how CHIPS Act paved way for $100B chip plant

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Micron Technology in Central New York this afternoon for the approval of the company's first steps to invest $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a leading-edge memory megafab. It's part of Micron's announcement to invest $100 billion over the next...
SYRACUSE, NY
Panel discussion highlights women in technology

A panel discussion Thursday afternoon highlighted women leaders in technology and explored methods to develop a more diverse workforce in North Carolina. The event was sponsored by Spectrum and was held at the company’s campus in Morrisville. Panelists included Rep. Deborah Ross, who represents North Carolina's 2nd District. “Women...
MORRISVILLE, NC
Pharr leading renewal projects in McAdenville

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — Every December, McAdenville transforms into Christmastown USA. People travel from all over to see it. And now, it’s transforming into a year-round destination. Pharr, a hometown company, has been spearheading a number of renewal projects. It recently opened the Dynamo 31 building, which is the...
MCADENVILLE, NC
Micron community fund worth $500M to spearhead workforce and education projects

Semiconductor manufacturer Micron will invest $250 million into a community investment fund to support workforce development, education, local community groups and affordable housing in Central New York, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said Thursday at Onondaga Community College. The community fund investment from Micron, who is investing $100 billion over 20...
CLAY, NY
How businesses around Lake George survive in the off-season

When the summer sun sets and the crowds wash away, businesses in and around Lake George must push through the off-season. Danielle DeSantis and her husband opened up Loda in August. The cozy and chic restaurant sits next door to their bustling bagel café, Bear’s Cup, that opened in 2019.

