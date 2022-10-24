Read full article on original website
The Beatles' New 'Revolver' Expanded Edition Is a Must for Fans
The Fab Four's 1966 groundbreaking masterpiece has been reissued with a new stereo mix.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Charles has secret weapon in quest to freeze out Prince Harry & Andrew but there’s a rift he must mend first says expert
KING Charles’ plan to hand new roles to Princess Anne and Prince Edward will mean a significant promotion for his youngest brother - and is a long-awaited pat on the back. His Majesty wants to amend the Regency Act - last changed in 1953 - to widen his pool of ‘counsellors of state’ to stand in while he’s out of the country or unwell.
Archie, Lilibet 'Time Bomb' Title Decision Could Prove Difficult for Royals
King Charles III's decision whether to grant or revoke royal titles for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor could prove to be a "time bomb" for the royals should they decide to speak publicly about it in the future, according to Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast. Chief royal correspondent Jack...
Rihanna Shares Touching Message About 'Lift Me Up' Co-Writer Tems
The song will appear in Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and Rihanna wrote on Tems's Instagram page, "It's the pen for me. Love to you sistren."
15 Horrible Bosses Who Have Made Work Hell On Earth For Their Workers
Including one boss who requested a "funeral note," one who set limits on electricity, and one who left a petty note on their worker's last paycheck.
Will Sharpe Checks In for ‘White Lotus’ Season Two
With all of the acclaim and accolades that accompanied the first season of “The White Lotus,” what actor would pass up the opportunity to check into The White Lotus Sicily? Will Sharpe was already a fan of the show when the opportunity to audition for its second season came his way. He had been behind the camera for his previous project “Landscapers,” which Sharpe directed and cowrote for HBO and Sky Atlantic. Watching his stars — Olivia Colman and David Thewlis — at work left him eager to get back on screen himself. “I was excited when the message came in...
'Call Jane' Director on Film's Abortion Scene: 'Normalize the Conversation'
"Call Jane" director Phyllis Nagy spoke to Newsweek about her film, which explores how the Jane Collective helped women get safe abortions prior to Roe v. Wade.
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Coming to Prime Video in November: The 80 Most Exciting Releases
Harry Styles, Emily Blunt and Ben Platt are just some of the stars with highly anticipated projects dropping on Prime Video this November.
Prince Harry's 'Vulnerable' Memoir Photo Taken by Meghan Photographer
The cover portrait for Harry's upcoming memoir "Space" was shot by Ramona Rosales, the photographer behind Meghan Markle's recent "Variety" fashion spread.
