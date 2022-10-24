ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Archie, Lilibet 'Time Bomb' Title Decision Could Prove Difficult for Royals

King Charles III's decision whether to grant or revoke royal titles for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor could prove to be a "time bomb" for the royals should they decide to speak publicly about it in the future, according to Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast. Chief royal correspondent Jack...
WWD

Will Sharpe Checks In for ‘White Lotus’ Season Two

With all of the acclaim and accolades that accompanied the first season of “The White Lotus,” what actor would pass up the opportunity to check into The White Lotus Sicily? Will Sharpe was already a fan of the show when the opportunity to audition for its second season came his way. He had been behind the camera for his previous project “Landscapers,” which Sharpe directed and cowrote for HBO and Sky Atlantic. Watching his stars — Olivia Colman and David Thewlis — at work left him eager to get back on screen himself. “I was excited when the message came in...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1009M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy