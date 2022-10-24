ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Worst Baby Names People Will Totally Judge You For

Hey there Arkansas moms and dads and moms-to-be and dads-to-be, this is for sure an exciting time for you and the whole family. I'm sure names are being thrown at you left and right and picking the right name for your baby is most important. So let's get you some suggestions for not only the best names for babies in Arkansas but also maybe a few you might want to think twice about.
10 Best Resorts In Arkansas You Must Visit

If you are planning a stay in The Natural State, these incredible resorts in Arkansas should be on your radar! Enjoying the stunning natural beauty of Arkansas is easy and relaxing when staying at one of the best Arkansas vacation resorts. You may be interested in a city stay, or...
Study: Arkansas one of the hardest states to vote in

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Early voting is underway in the midterm election — a new study says Arkansas is actually one of the hardest states to vote in. A recent non-partisan academic study released by Northern Illinois University places Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in ease of voting and one of the study’s authors says that’s for numerous reasons.
Arkansas State Fair misses the mark

As temperatures drop and leaves fall, many Arkansans anticipate the Arkansas State Fair. With the same standard rides, fewer vendors and heavy police presence, this year’s state fair was underwhelming. However, the food made it worthwhile. The state fair was open from Oct. 14-23. Each day of the fair...
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer...
Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Camden, Arkansas

CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) —  Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by […]
Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained

There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

