Arkansas Worst Baby Names People Will Totally Judge You For
Hey there Arkansas moms and dads and moms-to-be and dads-to-be, this is for sure an exciting time for you and the whole family. I'm sure names are being thrown at you left and right and picking the right name for your baby is most important. So let's get you some suggestions for not only the best names for babies in Arkansas but also maybe a few you might want to think twice about.
southerntrippers.com
10 Best Resorts In Arkansas You Must Visit
If you are planning a stay in The Natural State, these incredible resorts in Arkansas should be on your radar! Enjoying the stunning natural beauty of Arkansas is easy and relaxing when staying at one of the best Arkansas vacation resorts. You may be interested in a city stay, or...
Podcasters lure Arkansas cold case killer out from silence
An Arkansas cold case quickly heated up as social media may have lured the cross-country killer out of silence nearly two decades later.
KHBS
Study: Arkansas one of the hardest states to vote in
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Early voting is underway in the midterm election — a new study says Arkansas is actually one of the hardest states to vote in. A recent non-partisan academic study released by Northern Illinois University places Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in ease of voting and one of the study’s authors says that’s for numerous reasons.
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
Arkansas Game and Fish officers get $3,000 shopping spree
What could you imagine being on a wildlife officer’s wish list?
ucanews.live
Arkansas State Fair misses the mark
As temperatures drop and leaves fall, many Arkansans anticipate the Arkansas State Fair. With the same standard rides, fewer vendors and heavy police presence, this year’s state fair was underwhelming. However, the food made it worthwhile. The state fair was open from Oct. 14-23. Each day of the fair...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
KHBS
New counties in Arkansas where chronic wasting disease detected
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Leaders with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are telling hunters to watch out for signs of chronic wasting disease in deer. This year they've added several counties to their list of areas where chronic wasting disease is a concern. State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer...
Army Corps of Engineers confident in Arkansas River levels
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rain seems to be falling everywhere except Arkansas recently, and the effects have already of that have started to show. While all of us want the rain to help get us out of this drought, there are some that have to work with what they're given— the Army Corps of Engineers.
The tour against Marijuana Issue 4 arrives in Camden, Arkansas
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Family Council Action Committee spokesman, Luke McCoy, spoke in Camden, Ark. on Monday, October 17, 2022, as part of a statewide, 26-city leadership tour against Marijuana Issue 4 in Arkansas. Issue 4 would legalize recreational Marijuana in Arkansas and would allow for the possession, personal use, and consumption of Cannabis by […]
Arkansas State Fair attendance reaches 2nd highest ever with 2022 event
Attendance at the 82nd Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock reached a near record-breaking number by the time the gates closed on Sunday.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates
On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years.
Yikes! Did You Know These Restaurants in Arkansas Are Haunted?
We hear about real haunted houses and hotels. We also hear the urban legends of haunted roads and cemeteries but did you know there are a few restaurants in Arkansas that are haunted too?. Vino's Brewpub in Little Rock. Located in downtown Little Rock at 923 W. 7th St. No...
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Best Scenic State Parks in Arkansas for Brilliant Fall Colors
There is nothing more beautiful than taking a Sunday drive through some of the most scenic views in the state of Arkansas this time of the year. The mountains, wooded forests, canyons, lakes, rivers, and bluffs, all give way to the vibrant colors of the fall season. Mount Magazine State...
kasu.org
Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained
There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Two chances for severe storms
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rain returns to the forecast on Monday and so does the chance for strong to severe storms. The chance for severe weather is set to arrive around the dinner time hours on Monday, and through the first half of the day on Tuesday. RISKS: For...
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
