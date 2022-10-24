Read full article on original website
JoJo Siwa Transforms Into ‘Harry Potter’s Draco Malfoy For Epic Halloween Costume: Watch
The JoJo and BowBow Show Show star JoJo Siwa, 19, took to Instagram and TikTok to share her amazing Halloween costume on Oct. 25. The actress and singer revealed that she decided to dress up as Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter movie franchise. JoJo used the audio from the film to add an extra element to the iconic video. “This is Crabbe and Goyle. And I’m Malfoy, Draco Malfoy,” the TV personality mouthed. The costume included the famous Hogwarts black robe, a grey cardigan, a white button-up shirt, and a green tie that matched JoJo’s emerald eyes. To complete the look she also styled her platinum short blonde locks in a sleek back style just like the famous movie character.
disneydining.com
Popular Universal Attraction Set to Be Demolished Next Year
Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the smaller theme parks, but is packed with loads of fun for the entire family. Guests can ride on flying benches on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, or they can become a minion on Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem. For thrill-seekers, Guests can head to the lower lot and fight Megatron on Transformers: The Ride 3D, see terrifying dinosaurs on Jurassic World: The Ride, or find themselves surrounded by mummies on the indoor roller coaster, Revenge of the Mummy.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/25/22 (Pteranodon Flyers Ride-Through, Christmas Decorations in Hogsmeade, Holiday Turkey Sandwich, and More)
Greetings from another beautiful autumn night at the Universal Orlando Resort. We’ve been spending a lot of time at Halloween Horror Nights, but tonight we’re playing at Islands of Adventure instead. Let’s check out what’s new since our last visit. In CityWalk, Cinnabon now has their...
WDW News Today
Super Nintendo World Exclusive Oversized Yoshi Plush Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood
As more Nintendo merchandise arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood ahead of 2023’s Super Nintendo World opening, today we found this oversized Yoshi plush!. Yoshi is a dinosaur-like character that is a side-kick to Mario and Luigi. He also has his own Nintendo franchise!. Down Yoshi’s back you can see...
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Holiday Merchandise and Ornaments at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collection of “Star Wars” holiday merchandise and ornaments has arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found all of this in Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney District. “Star Wars” Holiday Zip-Up Spirit Jersey...
WDW News Today
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 25% on Walt Disney World Resort Hotels in Early 2023
In addition to the discounts for Annual Passholders and Florida residents, a Walt Disney World Resort hotel discount has been announced for Disney Visa Cardmembers in early 2023. The offer is valid on select nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. Save 25%. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
WDW News Today
Earl the Squirrel ‘Merry and Nutty’ Christmas Jersey Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. How can an ugly Christmas sweater be ugly and adorable at the same time? When it’s an Earl the Squirrel “Merry and Nutty” ugly Christmas sweater! Okay, it’s not quite a sweater, but it’s perfect for Florida winters.
WDW News Today
Dates Announced for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
The International Festival of the Arts is returning to EPCOT in 2023, and Disney has just released the dates for the event. The 2023 International Festival of the Arts will run from January 13 through February 20. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent...
WDW News Today
New ‘Frozen,’ ‘Toy Story,’ Minnie, Mickey, and More Water Bottles Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The hottest time of year may be over, but several new water bottles featuring classic Disney, Pixar, and “Star Wars” characters are now available at Disneyland Resort. We found all of these in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Showtimes Altered Ahead of Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Showtimes have changed for some upcoming performances of “Fantasmic!” The nighttime spectacular will make its long-anticipated return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3, 2022. “Fantasmic!” is still scheduled to be performed at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from November 3 through 7, and at just 8:00...
Jimmy Fallon asked people to share their best last-minute Halloween costume ideas
Fallon even had a brilliant one of his own to share.
WDW News Today
CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations of Disney Being ‘Too Woke’
At The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live 2022 streaming event, Disney CEO Bob Chapek defended the company against allegations of being “too woke.”. When asked about the matter, Chapek noted that content is the company’s north star, stating that Disney’s creative projects are designed to reflect the “rich diverse world” people live in. He added that “Disney is a company that has survived for 100 years by catering to its audience, and it’s going to thrive [for] the next 100 years by catering to its audience.”
WDW News Today
Get Your Photo Displayed in the 2022 Christmas Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida
You can now get your photo taken to be featured in the 2022 Christmas Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. A sign outside the Halloween Horror Nights 31 Tribute Store advertises the opportunity. Guests can be added to one of four Christmas card scenes with Earl the Squirrel or Santa Claus.
WDW News Today
New Fantasy Springs Concept Art & Area Names Revealed at Tokyo DisneySea, Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket Coming Soon, Details on 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, & More: Daily Recap (10/27/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, October 27, 2022.
WDW News Today
National Geographic Merchandise Arrives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Recently, we reported on the opening of the new National Geographic store, which replaced the WonderGround Gallery, inside the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. In our story, we detailed every single piece of merchandise that was available for sale.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: New Fantasy Springs Concept Art & Area Names Released, Opening Delayed to Spring 2024 at Tokyo DisneySea
The Oriental Land Company announced today that Fantasy Springs, the massive new eighth port at Tokyo DisneySea, will officially open in spring 2024, and released a new look inside the land along with new concept art and the individual area names with in the port. Frozen Kingdom. Frozen Kingdom includes...
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Discusses Disney Parks Fandom and Criticism at Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference
Bob Chapek discussed the fans of Disney Parks at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference today. When moderator, and the Journal’s Editor in Chief, Matt Murray, brought up the passion and occasional criticism of the fans, Chapek noted that he ran the parks for seven years, adding that he was “quite familiar with how passionate they can be. If we move a churro cart ten feet, it’s a big deal.” He then claimed that when Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission BREAKOUT! replaced The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney California Adventure, some complained, but “the lines went from 30 minutes long to 6 hours long…”
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at the Remodeled Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
The new look for Kona Café in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has been revealed this morning. The restaurant does not open until November 1, but we got a first look at the remodel. Very little remains from the previous look, with the style shifting to match the refurbishments...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed From Crossroads of the World in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Mickey Mouse is once again missing from the top of Crossroads of the World at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. He was previously removed in April 2019, but returned later that month. It’s very possible that the removal could just be for maintenance, though no official reason has been given as of the writing of this article.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Join Us for the 2022 Pumpkin Patch Scavenger Hunt at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Today we stopped over at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and joined in on the Wilderness Lodge Pumpkin Patch Scavenger Hunt!. Now through November 1, guests can participate in this scavenger hunt. “13 of Disney’s most mischievous villains have taken over Disney’s Wilderness Lodge are hiding on pumpkins around our Resort....
