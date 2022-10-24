Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Mandatory Retirement Policies: A Source Of Vulnerability And Opportunity
King & Spalding scored two notable coups this year when it lured prominent litigators Randy Mastro and Mark Kirsch away from Gibson Dunn. The loss of Mastro in particular was a serious hit for Gibson: in more than two decades at the firm, Mastro had accumulated a multitude of lucrative and high-profile clients, ranging from Chevron to Chris Christie.
abovethelaw.com
The Top Biglaw & Boutique Firms Headed Upmarket In Litigation (2023)
Thanks to an uncertain economy, corporate practice may be struggling a bit right now but litigation seems to be humming along quite nicely. As always, clients want the very best of the best when it comes to the law firms that are handling their litigation matters. According to a new ranking from BTI Consulting Group, certain firms seem to be doing better than others in clients’ eyes when it comes to their grasp on novel work. From BTI’s Mad Clientist blog:
abovethelaw.com
Financial Data: Here's How Lawyers Get Paid
Running a profitable law firm isn’t easy, even in the best of times. During tumultuous times, it’s even more challenging. As we head into a possible COVID-19 surge and what many believe may be a recession, even seasoned lawyers may be wondering how to build resiliency into their firms that will provide protection from the many uncontrollable external factors that affect revenues. While it may seem like a pipe dream, rest assured that you can take steps to help your firm withstand the effects of volatility while also providing a foundation for long-term success.
abovethelaw.com
The Lawyer's Guide To A Comprehensive Open Source Compliance Program
Today, nearly every company that builds applications uses open source software — and the majority of organizations use significant amounts of it. Although the explosive growth of open source has yielded numerous benefits (including cost savings and faster time to market), it’s also led to increased scrutiny of OSS license compliance (e.g., the ongoing matter of SFC v. Vizio). As a result, organizations without comprehensive compliance programs may face exposure to the legal, reputational, and financial risks that can come with non-compliance.
Comments / 0