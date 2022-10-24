Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes OverModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Related
Panthers RB Hubbard ruled out; Foreman to start vs Falcons
The Carolina Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury
Citrus County Chronicle
Tkachuk brothers to meet in same NHL division for 1st time
Chantal Tkachuk’s rule still stands. And it remains pretty straightforward — there will be no fighting. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Thinking Out Loud: Providence's Jeremy Pena playing big role in Astros' World Series run
In this week’s Thinking Out Loud, John Rooke tips his hat to Providence native Jeremy Pena, who was named ALCS MVP and has been a big part of the Houston Astros’ World Series run.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cardinals' Wainwright back in 2023; coaching staff to change
Adam Wainwright will pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals next season, choosing to return for an 18th and final year with the club even as longtime teammates Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina head off into retirement. The 41-year-old Wainwright agreed Wednesday to a $17.5 million, one-year contract that includes $10...
Citrus County Chronicle
Phillies' World Series run leads wild run of Philly success
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miles Teller — fresh off hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the season premiere — had just hit Cabo San Lucas to vacation and celebrate his wife Keleigh’s 30th birthday. Faster than Maverick could reach Mach 10, Teller had a change of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brewers' Arnold cherishes opportunity after paying his dues
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Matt Arnold has spent over two decades working for a handful of different major league organizations as he awaited the opportunity to run a franchise’s baseball operations. That time has come as Arnold tries to help the Milwaukee Brewers resume their string of playoff appearances...
Citrus County Chronicle
Astros, Phillies set rosters ahead of World Series
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies made only minor changes from their Championship Series rosters for their World Series rosters ahead of Game 1 on Friday night. Houston added left-hander reliever Will Smith, who was left the roster for the first two rounds of the playoffs....
Citrus County Chronicle
Blaney crew chief returns in time for critical playoff race
Ryan Blaney gets his crew chief back for the most important weekend of his NASCAR season after an untimely suspension. The first task for Jonathan Hassler? Get his driver a strong starting spot in the last race to qualify for the championship. There are three spots up for grab at...
Comments / 0