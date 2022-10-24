Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs prospect Alexander Canario is seriously injured in a winter league game
Alexander Canario was acquired by the Cubs, along with Caleb Kilian, from the Giants in the July 2021 deal that sent Kris Bryant to San Francisco. He began 2022 playing at High-A South Bend, but was promoted to Double-A Tennessee mid-season and then to Triple-A Iowa in August. Combined at the three levels, Canario batted .252/.343/.556 with 26 doubles, 37 home runs and 23 stolen bases. He’s on the Cubs’ 40-man roster and seemed on target to get some playing time in Spring Training in 2023 and possibly even make the Cubs’ Opening Day roster.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Teams with more, less rest in post-season series
When a post-season series in Major League Baseball features teams that had an unequal number of days off before the series began, which team wins the series more often: the team that was "rested" -- ended its previous series earlier -- or the team that was "rolling" -- ended its previous series later?
Bleed Cubbie Blue
World Series teams' worst records vs. league foes
On Friday, the Phillies are going to play in the World Series. Yes, the same Phillies whom the Cubs defeated in all 6 games between the teams during the regular season. I combed through the records of every team that played in the World Series since the Expansion Era began in 1961, looking at their performance against each of their opponents that year.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: A postseason winner?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the swingin’ spot for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Thanks for stopping by on this quiet evening. Let’s try to jazz things up while you are here. No cover charge. There are still some good tables available. Let us check your coat for you. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Series matchup has biggest gap in wins since 1906
During the regular season, the Astros were 19 games better than the Phillies, their opponents in this year's World Series. Houston finished 106-56; Philadelphia, 87-75. There has been only one larger difference a previous World Series: 22.5 games, in 1906, between the 116-36 Cubs and the 93-58 White Sox. And...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, October 26
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks marks the occasion
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. My initial edition of Cub Tracks was on October 27, 2015. It’s been a...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Trea Turner
It seems as if the Cubs will be going after one of the big-name free agent shortstops, not that they don’t already have a good one, but as I noted yesterday, Nico Hoerner could slide over to second base and the Cubs would have a much improved middle infield.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Let the Fall Classic begin!
Well, friends, today is the day. The 2022 World Series is getting underway, and in a little over a week we’ll know who will be the champions. Will it be Best in the West Houston Astros trying to make a redemptive win to escape the shadow over their 2017 victory? Or will the true Wild Card of the Philadelphia Phillies sneak in and claim the title? It’s shaping up to be a very interesting matchup.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The 5 worst Cubs games of 2022
As I did for yesterday’s “5 best Cubs games of 2022,” these are highly subjective choices. YMMV, as they say. And again, this is not a ranking, these are simply listed in chronological order. (Though I’m pretty sure you can guess which one would be my “worst.”)
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Xander Bogaerts
To conclude our look at the four major free agent shortstops on the market this winter, let’s take a look at Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts is under contract in Boston for the next three years at $20 million per year, but is widely expected to opt out of that deal, as is his right under his contract, and become a free agent. So you’d think he’s figuring he can get more than that on an AAV basis, either that or more than the $60 million total he’s owed over the next three seasons. (There’s a fourth-year vesting option in that deal that vests at $20 million if Bogaerts has at least 535 PAs in 2025 and finishes the year healthy.)
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: All quiet on the baseball front
The World Series is set with the Phillies and the Astros. Of course, the Series was set the last time we did OTC as well. And still no games. Nor any will happen before the next OTC. Actually, we’ve got a lot of links for it being so quiet.
Thinking Out Loud: Providence's Jeremy Pena playing big role in Astros' World Series run
In this week’s Thinking Out Loud, John Rooke tips his hat to Providence native Jeremy Pena, who was named ALCS MVP and has been a big part of the Houston Astros’ World Series run.
Brewers’ Arnold cherishes opportunity after paying his dues
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Matt Arnold has spent over two decades working for a handful of different major league organizations as he awaited the opportunity to run a franchise’s baseball operations. That time has come as Arnold tries to help the Milwaukee Brewers resume their string of playoff appearances...
Comments / 0